From episode 6 of the show, Ty Tennant plays an older version of Aegon Targaryen, the son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower who we first saw as a toddler in episode 3.

With House of the Dragon now at its midway point, and about to see a significant time-jump between episodes 5 and 6, viewers have been given their first glimpse of David and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in the series.

While we have yet to see Ty in action in the series, the episode 6 trailer does reveal a number of shots of him, in which Aegon appears to be told that he will be king, despite his half-sister Rhaenyra having been named heir.

You can get a glimpse of Ty in the trailer right here.

Ty Tennant is 20 years old, and his previous screen credits have included small parts in Tolkien, Doom Patrol, Casualty and Around the World in 80 Days, while he also played Tom Gresham in the Fox/Canal+ series War of the Worlds.

He will star alongside the rest of the House of the Dragon cast, which from next week will also feature Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who take over from Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower respectively.

This is due to a 10-year time-jump following the last episode, which also sees Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and other actors aged up with make-up and wig alterations.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Regarding the show's structure, showrunner Ryan Condal said before it aired: "This is how you tell this story correctly. We’re telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players."

Check out RadioTimes.com's thoughts on the latest episode of House of the Dragon in our Beyond the Dragon video series:

Read more:

House of the Dragon continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Mondays in the UK - sign up for Sky here. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.