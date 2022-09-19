In RadioTimes.com 's Beyond the Dragon, you can get our House of the Dragon episode 5 review and reaction, unpacking all the most shocking developments in We Light The Way – and there were a lot to choose from!

Well, that must be one of the worst engagement parties in recorded history! The reunion between the Targaryens and the Velaryons was an unmitigated disaster, ending in a shocking and gory death that is genuinely hard to watch.

Following her dalliance with Uncle Daemon last week, King Viserys seals wayward daughter Rhaenyra into marriage with the dashing Laenor Velaryon, in a move he hopes will bring political stability.

However, the king doesn't realise that Laenor is secretly gay and has little interest in being partnered up with a woman; a fact that Rhaenyra is shrewd enough to realise and uses to her advantage.

What looks initially to be a somewhat pleasant marriage of convenience soon becomes far more twisted, following a violent outburst by Ser Criston Cole at the engagement party that will change his relationship with House Targaryen forever.

In Beyond the Dragon episode 5, linked below, RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig talk through the latest chapter as well as pick their Head of the House – the character who stood out most this week.

Notably, this is the last episode of House of the Dragon to star Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in the pivotal roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepping in next week to replace them.

It will be fascinating to see how the story evolves in this latest time-jump, given the cliffhanger ending of the episode, which saw the Hightower queen prepare for civil war with her friend-turned-step-daughter-turned-nemesis.

