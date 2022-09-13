Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 4 review and reaction

The scheming bad boy is hell-bent on causing chaos for his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and will go to quite literally extreme lengths to upset him.

Unsurprisingly, Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) is up to his old tricks again in House of the Dragon .

Confused? Horrified? Wondering what it all meant? We've broken it down for you in the latest episode of Beyond the Dragon with our Drama Editor, Abby Robinson and our Writer, David Craig.

Check out the latest instalment here:

In King of the Narrow Sea, the fallout from the Battle of the Stepstones remained at the centre of the action.

Cocky Prince Daemon arrived back from his gory victory at Essos and it's safe to say was up for a bit of praise with his shorter haircut and his homemade crown.

While all seemed OK between Daemon and Viserys, it wouldn't be that way for long...

In a surprising move (though not if you know the Targaryens), Daemon set his eyes on the young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), his niece.

With rumours flying around about what they got up to together, it's safe to say the relationship between Daemon and Viserys broke down... again.

And there's also a new spy in the game in the form of Daemon's mistress, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) - what's her agenda in this potentially very dangerous game?

