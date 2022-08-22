House of the Dragon release schedule: When is episode 2 released?

The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has finally arrived and with a first instalment that really sets the cat among the pigeons.

That cat is namely the roguish and ruthless Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) who returns to King's Landing and causes a bit of disruption to the reign of his older brother, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

However, the succession debate that arises surrounding Viserys will only lead to further bloodshed and fighting.

Will it be Viserys's daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) who will eventually sit upon the Iron Throne?

More importantly, when does the next instalment of House of the Dragon arrive? RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know about the House of the Dragon release schedule.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is House of the Dragon episode 2 released?

House of the Dragon episode 2 will be released on Monday 29th August 2022 at 2am BST.

The episode will be made available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The instalment will run for 54 minutes.

House of the Dragon release schedule

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon season 1 will consist of 10 episodes and will release weekly with the schedule below.

House of the Dragon episode 1 - The Heirs of the Dragon - Monday 22nd August 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 2 - The Rogue Prince - Monday 29th August 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 3 - Monday 5th September 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 4 - Monday 12th September 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 5 - Monday 19th September 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 6 - Monday 26th September 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 7 - Monday 3rd October 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 8 - Monday 10th October 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 9 - Monday 17th October 2022 at 2am BST. House of the Dragon episode 10 - Monday 24th October 2022 at 2am BST.

The series is expected to run for up to three or four seasons, but this has yet to be confirmed by HBO.

Who appears in House of the Dragon?

Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon. HBO

Paddy Considine leads the cast of House of the Dragon as the monarch King Viserys I Targaryen, while former Doctor Who star Matt Smith portrays his roguish brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Emma D'Arcy plays the King's daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, while Milly Alcock portrays the character in her younger years.

Meanwhile, Olivia Cooke takes on the role of Lady Alicent Hightower, who was Rhaenyra's best friend growing up and portrayed in her younger years by Emily Carey.

Rhys Ifans portrays Alicent's father and the Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower, who is also an enemy of Prince Daemon.

Elsewhere, Steve Toussaint plays the influential seafarer Lord Corlys Velaryon, while Eve Best portrays his wife and the 'Queen Who Never Was', Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

Sonoya Mizuno plays Prince Daemon's shrewd paramour Mysaria, while Fabien Frankel takes on the role of swordsman Ser Criston Cole.

Finally, Outlander star Graham McTavish takes on the role of Ser Harrold Westerling, a member of the Kingsguard who protects Rhaenyra.

Read more:

House of the Dragon continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.