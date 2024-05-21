The Greens and Blacks are on their way back to us, with trailers for season 2 teasing all out war following the death of Queen Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault).

In the midst of the action, one particularly brutal storyline, known to fans simply as Blood and Cheese, will be adapted, with Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower actress Olivia Cooke branding the scenes "heinous".

So, as we gear up to return to Westeros, here's everything you need to know about Blood and Cheese. Be warned - it's gruesome stuff.

Once again, this is your final warning for book spoilers!

Who are Blood and Cheese in House of the Dragon season 2?

Blood and Cheese are a duo of assassins hired by Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) to murder one of King Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) sons.

This is in revenge for the death of Queen Rhaenyra's son Prince Lucerys who, in the novel, was killed by his uncle Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

After the news of Lucerys's death reaches Rhaenyra (which we saw in the season 1 finale), Daemon sends her a raven to tell her that her son will be avenged.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Through the means of his spymaster, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), he enlists Blood and Cheese to kill one of Aegon's sons.

The pair make it into the Red Keep and the bed chamber of Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), killing her bedmaid and waiting for Queen Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) and her children, Princes Jaehaerys and Maelor, and their sister Princess Jaehaera to enter the room.

Blood and Cheese then give Queen Helaena the choice of which son they should kill. She pleads with them to kill her instead, but after being threatened with the death of all of her children, she chooses her youngest, Maelor, to die. Going against her wish, the pair instead kill her eldest son, Jaehaerys.

Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

While the pair make it out of the Red Keep unscathed, Blood is seized days later, and is found with Jaehaerys's head, which he was planning to bring to Daemon for a reward. He later dies, but Cheese and Mysaria are not found.

The storyline might differ slightly in the show - after all, the season 1 finale made a crucial change to Lucerys's death scene.

In the last episode of season 1, Lucerys is killed by Ameond's dragon Vhagar, despite commands to the contrary from Aemond. In the novel, Aemond knowingly kills Lucerys, but in the series he appears horrified, realising he's made the first move in a civil war.

As for whether the storyline will remain in its full brutal fashion remains to be seen, but of course, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have never previously shied away from gruesome scenes.

Will Blood and Cheese be in House of the Dragon season 2?

Yes, the Blood and Cheese storyline will be adapted, with Alicent Hightower actress Cooke speaking out about the "heinous" scenes.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I'd just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous."

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Showrunner Ryan Condal added: "A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones have really conditioned people to expect the unexpected and expect the horrible. But, yeah, that one's pretty horrific. We'll see what people make of what's to come."

While Thrones fans are very acclimatised to "pretty horrific" (need we remind anyone of the Red Wedding?), it sounds like Blood and Cheese could outdo even the most brutal of them - buckle in!

Who could play Blood and Cheese in House of the Dragon season 2?

Blood and Cheese haven't officially been cast. However, unconfirmed rumours have suggested that Sam C Wilson will play the imposing Blood, while Mark Stobbart is rumoured to be the actor taking on the role of the smaller and more cunning Cheese.

Wilson is known for previous roles in Dodger and Hanna, while Stobbart has appeared in shows like Line of Duty and The Long Shadow.

House of the Dragon season 2 will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from 17th June – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.