As the Game of Thrones prequel series continues in progress, House Targaryen only continues to grow and characters continue to age.

Some characters grow ever important as the episodes progress for House of the Dragon.

Ever important to the series are the children of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), including their daughter Princess Helaena Targaryen.

So, who portrays Helaena and what can we expect from her in the series?

Who is Princess Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower and Evie Allen as Princess Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton / HBO

Princess Helaena Targaryen is the only daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen and his second wife Queen Alicent Hightower.

Helaena is the younger half-sister of Crown Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the younger sister of Prince Aegon Targaryen, and the older sister of Prince Aemond Targaryen.

A curious, sweet but insightful young woman, Helaena has been shown in the show to have an interest in small animals.

In later episodes, Alicent decides to marry Helaena to Aegon to strengthen the latter's claim to the Iron Throne and keep the Targaryen bloodline pure in the tradition of Old Valyria.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen and Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen HBO

As a result of Aegon and Helaena's marriage, the pair go on to have three children:

Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen

Princess Jaehaera Targaryen

Prince Maelor Targaryen

If Aegon becomes the King on the Iron Throne, Helaena will be his Queen Consort.

As a dragonrider, Helaena's mount is the dragon Dreamfyre.

Who plays Princess Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Princess Helaena is portrayed by two actresses in House of the Dragon, one as a teenager and one as an adult woman.

Evie Allen

Evie Allen at the House of the Dragon premiere. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Instagram: @evieallenn_

Princess Helaena Targaryen is portrayed in her adolescence by actress Evie Allen.

This is Allen's first television acting role.

Allen portrays Helaena in two episodes, the sixth episode 'The Princess and the Queen' and the seventh episode 'Driftmark'.

In these instalments, Helaena is shown to be highly insightful with a hint that she possesses some kind of foresight.

Phia Saban

Phia Saban at the House of the Dragon premiere. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Age: 24

Instagram: @phiasaban

Princess Helaena Targaryen is portrayed as an adult by actress Phia Saban.

Saban first appears as Helaena in the eighth episode of the first season of House of the Dragon, titled 'Lord of the Tides'.

In this episode, Helaena is shown to be married to Aegon and to have given birth to his children.

Outside of House of the Dragon, Saban portrayed Aelfwynn in the BBC/Netflix historical drama series The Last Kingdom.

