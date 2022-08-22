It will be interesting to see how people react to House of the Dragon 's new knight in shining armour, Ser Criston Cole (played by Fabien Frankel).

Knights are fairly well-regarded in the Game of Thrones franchise, with Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Ser Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) both proving to be fan-favourites among others.

With his changing allegiances that have the potential to cause devastation among his admirers, is he the noble knight we expect?

Read on to find out more about Ser Criston Cole, who he supports, and how he has the potential to cause drama in House of the Dragon.

Who is Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon?

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon. Gary Moyes/HBO

An accomplished knight from House Cole, Ser Criston is originally of Dornish descent (one very notable Dornishman from Game of Thrones is Oberyn Martell).

Frankel describes him to Variety, saying: "He's the common-born soldier from Dorne, son of a steward in Blackhaven. We describe him as a solitary man, and one who doesn't come from this world, this world of excess, and this world of greed and money. He's principled, a soldier who fought in the Dornish marches."

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for the book and potentially the TV series**

Criston's fame levels rose when he competed in a tourney to celebrate King Viserys's (Paddy Considine) heir and he defeated the confident and accomplished Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) by knocking the sword Dark Sister out of his hands.

He was being watched by an enamoured Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) and he asked her for her favour afterwards.

Ser Criston was later to be made Rhaenyra's sworn shield as a member of the Kingsguard, her personal protector.

Will romance blossom between the pair or could something tear them apart?

One moment will bring about a change in mindset for Criston that could see him transformed from being Rhaenyra's protector to her nemesis. Will he remain true to his vows?

And when all's said and done, where will Criston be found in history?

Who is Fabien Frankel?

Fabien Frankel at the House Of The Dragon Premiere. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Frankel had a small role in Last Christmas, opposite Game of Thrones alumn Emilia Clarke, in 2019.

He's perhaps best known for his role in the 2021 drama The Serpent, where he played Dominique Renelleau alongside Jenna Coleman.

His latest film, Venice at Dawn, is expected to be released later this year. He plays Dixon in the remake of the British stage farce.

House of the Dragon premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 22nd August 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

