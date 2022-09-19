Milly Alcock and Emily Carey exit House of the Dragon with Episode 5
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke debut in House of the Dragon episode 6.
**Spoiler warning for House of the Dragon**
Actors Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have made their exit from House of the Dragon.
Bar the actors returning in potential flashbacks, the pair made their final appearances in the Game of Thrones prequel in its fifth episode, We Light the Way.
The sixth episode, titled The Princess and the Queen, will see Emma D'Arcy take over the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen from Alcock, while Olivia Cooke will replace Carey as Queen Alicent Hightower.
Both Alcock and Carey were cast on the series following the initial castings of D'Arcy and Cooke, who will portray the characters for the majority of the show's run.
The upcoming sixth instalment is 10 years after the cliffhanger ending of the fifth episode, which saw a health crisis for King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Princess Rhaenyra wed Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).
Speaking about casting multiple actors as major characters, HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that he was nervous, but revealed: "Now that I’ve seen the result, I feel really good about it."
However, Carey has expressed an interest in herself and Alcock reprising their roles in future episodes.
Carey told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea. Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!"
She added of the change in actors: "I think it was really important for [showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal] to show the origin story of how these women came to be the women that [fans of author George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood] know."
Other actors to debut in the sixth instalment as characters already introduced include John Macmillan as Ser Laenor and Nanna Blondell as his sister, Lady Laena Velaryon.
We will also be introduced to the younger actors taking on the roles of Queen Alicent's children with King Viserys. David Tennant's son Ty Tennant will portray Prince Aegon Targaryen, Leo Ashton will play his younger brother Prince Aemond Targaryen, and Evie Allen will portray their sister Princess Helaena Targaryen.
Elsewhere, we will also be introduced to Princess Rhaenyra's children, with Leo Hart portraying Prince Jacaerys Velaryon and Harvey Sadler playing Prince Lucerys Velaryon.
Finally, Shani Smethurst and Eva Ossei-Gerning will make their debut as sisters Lady Baela Targaryen and Lady Rhaena Targaryen.
House of the Dragon will continue on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW
