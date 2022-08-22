Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth, the prequel revolves around her ancestors during their rule over Westeros.

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice: House Targaryen is back for more fire and blood in the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

But while House of the Dragon provides viewers with explicit and bloody scenes galore – enough to rival the original series – viewers have been quick to spot one major difference: unlike Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon does not have its own title sequence to kick off the first episode.

While the original Game of Thrones theme did play during the end credits sequence, many fans have been left wondering why House of the Dragon didn’t have an intro to lead into the events.

Read on for everything we know about the title sequence’s absence and when fans can expect one to debut later in the series.

Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?

Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik have explained why the title sequence was something they wanted to save for the second episode of the series.

"It was a creative choice," the duo explained to ET. "It seemed important that once the curtain went up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence. We wanted to get on and tell the story."

House of the Dragon viewers needn't worry then: they'll be treated to a new intro in episode 2, which is set to land on HBO on Sunday 28th August (or Monday 29th August in the UK).

According to a report by Vulture, the new title sequence will arrive courtesy of composer Ramin Djawadi, who has returned to score the new series after bringing his iconic sounds to Game of Thrones and HBO’s other hit franchise Westworld.

Djawadi previously promised that the music for House of the Dragon will keep "the DNA" of Game of Thrones.

"[W]e very much wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original show," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"We will hear themes that we remember from the original show, but because it’s all new characters, this is 200 years before, there is a ton of new material I’ve written, a lot of new themes that we will hear."

