The major players from season 3 are back, including Aaron Paul, Thandiwe Newton and, somehow, Evan Rachel Wood, who is playing a new character after Dolores was seemingly killed for good at the end of season 3.

Westworld season 4 begins airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW this Monday (27th June 2022), and it will surely continue to boggle our minds and make us question our reality.

However, just how many episodes are in season 4 and when are they set to air? And how long do we have to wait between them?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Westworld season 4.

How many episodes are in Westworld season 4?

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols and Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

There are eight episodes in this new season of Westworld, the same number as there were in season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 both had 10 episodes each, but while those seasons had lots of plot threads and timelines, since season 3 the show has gone more linear and the cast has become slightly more compact. This perhaps explains the reduction in episodes.

Westworld season 4 release schedule

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina in Westworld John Johnson/HBO

As in previous seasons, episodes will be dropping weekly rather than in a binge format. The episodes will be simulcast with the US here in the UK, meaning that as they air on HBO in the US on 26th June 2022, we will get them at 2am on 27th June 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

There will then be a repeat of each episode at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on the same day, for those who don't fancy staying up till the wee hours.

We now know all of the episode lengths and titles for season 4 but, as with previous seasons, if you're able to divulge much plot information from the cryptic headings then you deserve a round of applause.

See below for the full release schedule for Westworld season 4.

The Auguries - 54 minutes. Well Enough Alone - 50 minutes Annees Folles - 55 minutes Generation Loss - 51 minutes Zhuangzi - 59 minutes Fidelity - 58 minutes Metanoia - 52 minutes Que Sera, Sera - 59 minutes

Will there be a fifth season of Westworld?

Ed Harris as The Man in Black in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

We don't know just yet, and based on past comments from the creators it seems as though it could go either way. Back when season 1 was filming, but briefly went on hiatus, actor James Marsden told Entertainment Weekly that those was because the writers were "mapping out what the next 5 or 6 years are going to be".

He continued: "We wanted everything in line so that when the very last episode airs and we have our show finale, five or seven years down the line, we knew how it was going to end the first season."

However, in 2020, after the end of the third season, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy clarified these remarks with Variety, with Nolan saying that "we’ve never actually talked out loud about how many seasons we imagine this thing going, because I think you’d be foolish to. Things change, circumstances change.

He continued: "I think when we sat down to do the show, we didn’t quite realise how difficult it would be to make this show — how many years it would take per season. So we’ve never actually talked about how many seasons that plan was, and indeed I think when we had the plan it didn’t actually map out to a specific number of seasons, exactly. It was a beginning, a middle and an end."

Nolan said that while the show is "heading towards" its end, at the time it hadn't been completely mapped out yet. So for now, it seems like we'll just have to wait and see what the writers have cooked up for us and what HBO has planned.

Westworld season 4 premieres on Monday 27th June 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Meanwhile seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

