Who is Milly Alcock? Meet the House of the Dragon actress

The much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the original series, telling the story of House Targaryen and the ruthless civil conflict that ensues between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Aegon II Targaryen, both of whom claim they are rightful heirs to the Iron Throne .

The wait is finally over for House of the Dragon.

If the show's trailer and first episode are anything to go by, the series will also depict the friendship between Rhaenyra and her close friend Alicent Hightower, and how it swiftly devolves over time.

House of the Dragon has cast two actors in the pivotal role of Rhaenyra, with the older version of the Princess portrayed by Emma D'Arcy, and the younger character played by Milly Alcock.

Here's everything you need to know about House of the Dragon's Alcock.

Who is Milly Alcock?

Milly Alcock at the House Of The Dragon Premiere. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Milly Alcock is an Australian actress who's known for her roles in TV shows including Janet King, A Place to Call Home, Fighting Season, Pine Gap, Les Norton, The Gloaming, and Reckoning.

House of the Dragon marks Alcock’s first major American TV role.

Her casting in the series was first confirmed back in 2021.

How old is Milly Alcock?

Alcock is 22 years old.

What has Milly Alcock previously starred in?

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO/Sky Atlantic

Alcock made her acting debut in 2014 in the role of Teen Girl 1 in Wonderland, an Australian romcom TV show.

She went on to draw acclaim in other Australian TV shows including Janet King, A Place to Call Home, Fighting Season, Pine Gap, Les Norton, The Gloaming, and Reckoning.

However, her breakout role came in 2019 when she starred as Meg, a runaway teenager, in the Tim Minchin comedy drama Upright. For her portrayal, she won the Casting Guild of Australia's 2018 Rising Star Award.

"I auditioned for years and years and didn’t get anything, but I think the acting industry is competitive because it can afford to be," she told Wonderland about her career.

"Art is subjective and most of the time it’s out of your control. So every time I go in for an audition, I think: 'I either get this and things will change or I don’t and things stay the same. There’s no point worrying about it.'"

What has Milly Alcock said about joining House of the Dragon?

Emma D'Arcy as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

Talking to Wonderland, she also revealed she moved to England from Sydney after discovering she’d bagged the role of the younger version of Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

"It was a big change but I just told myself, 'Okay for whatever reason they believe in me, so I have to believe in myself,'" she said.

"I tried not to let myself become consumed with all the frills and fluff of what could happen after the show because whatever I did was going to be on screens forever, so I wanted to put down the best performance I could," she added.

Is Milly Alcock on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Alcock's Instagram profile with the handle @millyalcock.

At present, Milly has over 150,000 followers.

Is Milly Alcock on Twitter?

No, not at present.

House of the Dragon is available from 22nd August exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

With an Entertainment Membership, fans can currently bundle together NOW Entertainment and Cinema for £14.99 per month for six months. All episodes of Game of Thrones are also available to stream on NOW.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.