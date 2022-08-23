House of the Dragon fans call for Rhaenyra to take the Iron Throne

Taking place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the premiere drew in millions of viewers, despite its predecessor's critically panned final outing.

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has landed as imposingly as a Targaryen dragon.

The series delves into the civil war between factions within House Targaryen – a war which ultimately led to the House's demise. Without a male heir – thanks to that birth scene – King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is seemingly running out of options for who might succeed him.

However, an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll revealed that fans know exactly who they want to sit on the Iron Throne: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The king’s first-born child, played by Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock, received 51.9 per cent of the votes. It's unsurprising, considering the princess is a dragonrider of pure Valyrian blood and known around the kingdom as the 'Realm's Delight.'

The downside? She happens to be a woman, and we know the Game of Thrones universe doesn't think they're worthy rulers.

Viewers' second favourite candidate was Matt Smith's Prince Daemon, receiving 25.3 per cent of the votes. He was followed by the 'Queen That Never Was' Rhaenys, with 16.6 per cent. Viserys himself came in last, securing just 6.2 per cent of the votes.

He had better play the game of thrones right, because we all know what happens when you lose...

