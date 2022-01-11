Around the World in 80 Days season 2: release date rumours, cast, trailer and latest news

Around the World in 80 Days will officially return for a second season, with another adventure awaiting unlikely globetrotter Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) and his companions, Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) and Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma).

Inspired by Jules Verne’s 1872 novel, season one began with Victorian gentleman-turned-explorer Mr Fogg taking on a £20,000 wager to circumvent the globe in 80 days or less, before embarking on his journey alongside his mysterious manservant Passepartout and accompanied by journalist Abigail Fix.

The BBC One period drama, which was renewed before the first season premiered on Boxing Day last year, ended its season finale (spoiler!) with Phileas winning his titular wager with just one second to spare, before the trio began contemplating their next, potentially maritime journey. Is another Jules Verne adaptation – this time of Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – in the offing?

During a RadioTimes.com exclusive Big RT Interview with Leonie Benesch, the Around the World star recalled the idea of a second season being pitched to her towards the end of filming season one (at the time, she responded: “Yes, 1,000 per cent!”). Speaking ahead of season one’s release, she said: “I mean, that’s one hell of a confident announcement… It’s very, very exciting,” adding: “I would do pretty much any job with David [Tennant] involved, just because that means I can learn more from him.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Around the World season two.

Around the World in 80 Days season 2 release date

There’s no release date for Around the World in 80 Days season two yet. However, the second season was announced by BBC One prior to audiences seeing the first episode, which would suggest that wheels are already in motion when it comes to production. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Around the World in 80 Days season 2 cast

It seems that the central trio of the Around the World in 80 Days cast – David Tennant, Leonie Benesch, and Ibrahim Home – will all reprise their roles for season two.

It’s not yet confirmed whether any other characters from season one will appear, but it seems more likely that season two will focus on a new adventure, with a new revolving cast of colourful characters to match.

Around the World in 80 Days season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Around the World in 80 Days, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Around the World in 80 Days season one was released on Boxing Day in the UK on BBC One and in the US on Sunday 2nd January via PBS. Check out our full TV Guide or our Drama hub for more news and features.