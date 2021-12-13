The Radio Times Christmas Podcast Season: David Tennant, Julie Walters and Strictly Stars, John & Johannes!

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times, and this year we’re offering up a festive treat via The Radio Times Podcast– a three-part Christmas series guiding you through all the telly-must-sees of the holiday season!

Guest starring on the first episode is Dame Julie Walters who joins Jane Garvey to discuss Channel 4’s Christmas animation special, The Abominable Snow Baby.

Advertisement

This adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s short story, narrated by David Harewood, tells the tale of a quintessential English Town thrown into disarray by the appearance of a 14-foot-tall Abominable Snow Baby.

Walters plays Granny – a spirited 98-year-old – and discusses with Garvey how she has been playing “ancient people” since she was in her 20s and how she manipulated her vocal cords to sound older. She also reveals a festive childhood story – which involves a home-reared turkey that became something of a watch dog.

Listen to Episode 1 here:

https://play.acast.com/s/radio-times-podcast/juliewalters-theunforgivable-welcometoearth-davidbaddiel-socialmedia-angerandus-theabominablesnowbaby

Joining The Radio Times Podcast for episode 2 (available 15 December) of the Christmas series is beloved Strictly stars, John and Johannes. They’ll be discussing their partnership, their experiences of growing up gay and the Strictly curse.

For the third and final Radio Times podcast treat (available 22 December), David Tennant chats to Rhianna Dhillon about the BBC remake of Around the World in 80 Days.

Episode One: Guest Star Dame Julie Walters

Episode Two: Guest Stars John and Johannes

Advertisement

Episode Three: David Tennant