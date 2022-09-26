Who is Emma D'Arcy? Meet the House of the Dragon actor
Milly Alcock steps aside for another actor to play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
It's time to meet one of the new leading actors in House of the Dragon.
After having been portrayed by Milly Alcock in the opening five episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will now be portrayed by Emma D'Arcy.
The sixth instalment of the series, The Princess and the Queen, picks up after a time jump and shows Rhaenyra as a married woman and the mother of three sons.
However, the tension between Rhaenyra and her stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower, now played by Olivia Cooke, has magnified over the years.
So, who is the new star of the show, Emma D'Arcy?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who is Emma D'Arcy?
Emma D'Arcy is a British actor.
They are best known outside of House of the Dragon for roles in Truth Seekers and Wanderlust.
D'Arcy identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns They/Them.
How old is Emma D'Arcy?
Emma D'Arcy is 30 years old.
What has Emma D'Arcy previously starred in?
Prior to their role in House of the Dragon as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy had a number of television roles.
They appeared opposite Nick Frost in the Amazon Prime Video comedy horror series Truth Seekers, the BBC/Netflix series Wanderlust, and the second season of the Amazon Prime Video drama series Hanna.
In terms of film roles, D'Arcy has appeared in the films Misbehaviour and Mothering Sunday.
D'Arcy's profile rose significantly when their casting in House of the Dragon was announced in 2021.
What has Emma D'Arcy said about joining House of the Dragon?
Emma D'Arcy has spoken extensively about joining the series House of the Dragon and their role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, D'Arcy said: "Rhaenyra has an ongoing battle with what it means to be a woman and is a fundamental outsider. She’s terrified of getting locked into motherhood and is aware of how her position would be different if she were male.
"I’m a nonbinary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here. She can’t attend court in a way that comes easily to other people."
D'Arcy debuts as Rhaenyra in the sixth episode of the first season, The Princess and the Queen, and is expected to continue the role in the confirmed second season.
Is Emma D'Arcy on Instagram?
Yes, you can find Emma D'Arcy on Instagram at the handle @emmaziadarcy.
Is Emma D'Arcy on Twitter?
No, Emma D'Arcy is not currently on Twitter.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- House of the Dragon episode 1 recap: The Heirs of the Dragon
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Who is Queen Aemma in House of the Dragon and who plays her?
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2
- Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 1 review and reaction
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?
House of the Dragon airs Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.