Who is Emma D'Arcy? Meet the House of the Dragon actor

After having been portrayed by Milly Alcock in the opening five episodes of the Game of Thrones prequel, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen will now be portrayed by Emma D'Arcy.

It's time to meet one of the new leading actors in House of the Dragon.

The sixth instalment of the series, The Princess and the Queen, picks up after a time jump and shows Rhaenyra as a married woman and the mother of three sons.

However, the tension between Rhaenyra and her stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower, now played by Olivia Cooke, has magnified over the years.

So, who is the new star of the show, Emma D'Arcy?

Who is Emma D'Arcy?

Emma D'Arcy is a British actor.

They are best known outside of House of the Dragon for roles in Truth Seekers and Wanderlust.

D'Arcy identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns They/Them.

How old is Emma D'Arcy?

Emma D'Arcy is 30 years old.

What has Emma D'Arcy previously starred in?

Emma D'Arcy plays Naomi Richards in Wanderlust

Prior to their role in House of the Dragon as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy had a number of television roles.

They appeared opposite Nick Frost in the Amazon Prime Video comedy horror series Truth Seekers, the BBC/Netflix series Wanderlust, and the second season of the Amazon Prime Video drama series Hanna.

In terms of film roles, D'Arcy has appeared in the films Misbehaviour and Mothering Sunday.

D'Arcy's profile rose significantly when their casting in House of the Dragon was announced in 2021.

What has Emma D'Arcy said about joining House of the Dragon?

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Emma D'Arcy has spoken extensively about joining the series House of the Dragon and their role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, D'Arcy said: "Rhaenyra has an ongoing battle with what it means to be a woman and is a fundamental outsider. She’s terrified of getting locked into motherhood and is aware of how her position would be different if she were male.

"I’m a nonbinary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here. She can’t attend court in a way that comes easily to other people."

D'Arcy debuts as Rhaenyra in the sixth episode of the first season, The Princess and the Queen, and is expected to continue the role in the confirmed second season.

Is Emma D'Arcy on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Emma D'Arcy on Instagram at the handle @emmaziadarcy.

Is Emma D'Arcy on Twitter?

No, Emma D'Arcy is not currently on Twitter.

