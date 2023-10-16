Though UK fans have had to wait a year for the series to land on our screens, after it previously aired on AMC Networks in 2022 in the US, that just means that we're ever closer to the release of season 2.

The first season landed on BBC Two and iPlayer just last week, and is based on the best-selling novel by Anne Rice.

Some fans of the books may be more familiar with the 1994 film, which starred Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, but in this new re-imagining, Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid lead the cast as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt.

Now that the first season is available to stream completely here in the UK, fans will soon start to wonder just when the second instalment is set to hit our screens.

Well, it's definitely happening - so read on to find out more about Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Has Interview with the Vampire been renewed for season 2?

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Michele K. Short

It sure has been!

The series was actually renewed ahead of its season 1 premiere in the US in October 2022, so season 2 has been in the works for some time now.

Speaking on the announcement of season 2, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, Dan McDermott, said (via Variety): "This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity.

"We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days, and are thrilled that this story will continue.

"This is only the beginning of an entire universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work."

After some speculation about the release timeline on account of the ongoing strikes in the US, it seems as though fans can anticipate the new series landing on our screens sometime in 2024.

Earlier this August, it was reported that production was set to resume on season 2 after AMC Networks struck agreements with SAG-AFTRA.

The interim agreements allowed filming to resume on Interview with the Vampire, as well as The Walking Dead spin-offs Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live.

At the time, Deadline understood that Interview with the Vampire was set to resume filming its second season in Prague.

While we're sure the resuming of filming is a good sign for a next year release, it hasn't been stated at what point in 2024 we can expect the new season - but we do know that it will consist of eight episodes.

It's yet to be confirmed whether or not the BBC will acquire the second season, so we can only keep our fingers crossed that it will once again air on BBC Two and iPlayer here in the UK.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast

Bailey Bass as Claudia in Interview with the Vampire. AMC Network Entertainment LLC,Alfonso Bresciani

Fans of the series will be pleased to learn that the show's leads will be returning once again, meaning Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid will reprise their roles as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt.

However, their on-screen daughter figure, Claudia, has been recast for season 2 - which means that fans will have to bid farewell to Bailey Bass as Delainey Hayles takes on the role. Hayles is known for her roles in Too Close and Holby City.

Speaking about her departure from the show, Bass said in a statement: "Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances, I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season.

"Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

As for other new faces set to join the cast, Ben Daniels will feature as Santiago, who has been described as "the leading thespian at the Theatre des Vampires", and will become an enemy of Louis’s.

The cast members we'd expect to see in Interview with the Vampire season 2 are as follows.

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Assad Zaman as Armand/Rashid

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

Chris Stack as Thomas 'Tom' Anderson

John DiMaggio as Alderman Fenwick

Rae Dawn Chong as Florence de Pointe du Lac

Kalyne Coleman as Grace de Pointe du Lac

Steven G Norfleet as Paul de Pointe du Lac

Najah Bradley as Lily

Christian Robinson as Levi Freniere

Tony Manna as Mr Carlo

Dana Gourrier as Bricktop Williams

Thomas Antony Olajide as Jonah

Xavier Mills as Charlie

Damon Daunno as Bruce

Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette

Interview with the Vampire season 2 plot

Well, there's plenty more to look forward to in season 2 after the shock ending of season 1.

While plot details remain sparse for now, we do know that the new season will follow on from Rice's novels, and will unfold in Europe.

Speaking about what fans can expect in season 2, showrunner and creator Rolin Jones said: "There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments, too, within our plot, that might be slightly different than what’s in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that.

"We’re going to Europe and part 2 of the novel is episode 1 of season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that.

"Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book.

"We're continuing to make the interview part of this just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai.

"Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in season 2.

"It's all going towards, groping towards, 'Who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now?' There's a lot!"

Is there a trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 2?

There is! The official trailer for season 2 premiered earlier this July and gives a glimpse at Claudia and Louis's European adventures as they meet the Coven. Watch it for yourself below.

Between now and the series being released, AMC have also recently released a first-look clip of season 2, which promises some further budding romance between Armand (Assad Zaman) and Louis.

Watch the clip below.

Interview with the Vampire is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and will continue airing on BBC Two on Thursday 19th October.

