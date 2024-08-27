His absence from season 1 came as a surprise to some fans, who had expected to see the power couple together at this stage in the timeline, but would instead learn that they have actually been torn apart by war.

In season 1, Galadriel explains that the prospect of conflict seemed "so very far away" when they met "in a glade of flowers", but Celeborn ultimately went to fight and she "never saw him again after that".

Elaborating on this recollection of events, Clark told Dexerto: "Well, we know Celeborn is out there.

"We can tell Galadriel is feeling a lot of pain for not being with Celeborn, and that this was a terrible loss to her, and I hope that they shall be reunited."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was originally envisioned to run for five seasons, so it's quite possible that Celeborn factors into the long-term plan that the writers have mapped out.

Season 1 dropped almost two years ago to a mixed response from fans, with some criticism directed towards the slow-burn story and perceived changes to established canon – including the absence of Celeborn.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay responded to criticisms regarding the pace of the first instalment: "This season, we're able to start with a bang.

"Now that we've set the table, we can play, and we're leading right into one of these major pieces of literature from the lore, which is the story of the creation of the Rings of Power, Sauron's rise, his deception of the Elven Smiths of Eregion, led by Celebrimbor, the Elven Da Vinci – that is the core of this season.

"It is Middle-earth entering the nuclear age, and how these new powers are going to affect everyone who carries them, every being and nation that's in control of them, and how that's going to change the world at large.

"So, this is a time when we're really feasting on Tolkien."

