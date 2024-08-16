Treading carefully, Morgan reiterated previous sentiments that he would not be interested in following the story any further forward chronologically – but went on to explain how he saw a "more elegant" way to continue to explore the story.

"For the time being, I cannot imagine any circumstances in which I’d want to go further into the present, as it were, but at the same time, I don’t think I’m done with the subject," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I might find some way of coming into it from a different way," he continued. "If you go back in time, you always have that wonderful opportunity for metaphor.

"You can find a story in the past and tell that, and it [will] actually be a story about the present, but in camouflage. And that, I think, might be a more elegant way forward.

"To move forward from where I left the show off at the moment feels too soon."

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in The Crown.

The Crown season 6 chronicled a number of key historical events for the Royal Family, including the death of Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding, the blossoming of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship and the death of Princess Margaret.

For a long time, Morgan intended for the series to conclude after six seasons and he previously explained why that point in the history of the royals was the right moment in time to conclude his story.

"I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Often, things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting."

Morgan added that he wanted to avoid becoming "journalistic" in his dramatising of the historical events, saying: "To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor. Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting."

All six seasons of The Crown are available to stream now on Netflix.

