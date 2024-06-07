The series is back for one final season, which is being split into two parts, but with the first episode available to stream now, when is the next instalment set to arrive?

When is Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 2 released on MGM+?

Method Man as Davis MacLean in Power Book II: Ghost season 4. Starz

The first episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 was released on Friday 7th June, and episodes are being released weekly on MGM+ on Fridays in the UK.

This means that the second episode will become available on the streamer on Friday 14th June 2024.

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Golden Brooks as Janet Stewart in Power Book II: Ghost season 4. Starz

The first episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is now available to stream, and the season is being released in two parts, with the full list of dates having already been announced.

Here is the full schedule, outlining when future episodes will be arriving on MGM+:

Part 1:

Episode 1 – Friday 7th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Friday 14th June 2024

Episode 3 – Friday 21st June 2024

Episode 4 – Friday 28th June 2024

Episode 5 – Friday 5th July 2024

Part 2:

Episode 6 – Friday 6th September 2024

Episode 7 – Friday 13th September 2024

Episode 8 – Friday 20th September 2024

Episode 9 – Friday 27th September 2024

Episode 10 – Friday 4th October 2024

What will happen in Power Book II: Ghost season 4?

Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq and Gianni Paolo as Brayden in Power Book II: Ghost season 4. Starz

Th official synopsis for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 says: "In light of Season Three’s explosive finale, it’s Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston against the world. With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game — and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again.

"But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top. Monet may have finally met her maker, but she has no idea who’s behind it.

"Davis, suspended and pending disbarment in the wake of his brother’s death, fully embraces the criminal side of his enterprise and finds himself working for both sides — his loyalty dependent on whichever will benefit him most. Faced with the reality that life can end in just a few ways, Effie buckles down on getting out and securing a legit future at Stanford.

"After last season’s betrayal, Diana and Dru question their roles in the game and the family business, while Cane sees an opportunity to level up when he starts working for Noma. As Noma fights to establish her business in the States, she also tries to keep a close eye on her bratty daughter, Anya, who is now on Tariq and Brayden’s radar.

"With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most."

Power Book II: Ghost seasons 1-3 are available to stream on STARZ in the US and on MGM+ through Prime Video in the UK. Season 4 is airing new episodes each Friday.

