A character originally played by executive producer 50 Cent in the Power series, here we meet Kanan (played by Mekai Curtis) as an adolescent who is getting his introduction into the criminal world through his mother Raquel 'Raq' Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs the family's drug empire.

With plenty of tension between the mother and son duo, the previous seasons have seen Kanan's story getting more twisted as villains old and new rear their heads in the high-stakes drug business.

Although UK fans of the series haven't yet been able to watch the third season, ahead of the season premiere it was already confirmed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan would be back for season 4.

Announcing the news, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said: "We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season, they will demand more."

With that, read on for everything we know so far about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4.

Announced back in November 2023, there's not yet been any confirmation as to when the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released.

We do know, though, that the season is currently in production, so we could expect the new run to land sometime later this year or early 2025, fingers crossed.

If we're to follow the pattern of release of previous seasons, the new instalment usually airs around one year after the release of the previous finale. So, with season 3's finale having aired on 2nd February 2024, we could expect season 4 in early 2025.

In the official Starz announcement of season 4, Busby said: "We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mould him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power."

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 cast speculation

Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke in Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2. StarzPlay

It wouldn't be a prequel series about Kanan Stark without the boy himself, so we'd expect Mekai Curtis to return to helm the drama, as well as Patina Miller as his mother, Raq.

While the pair have only grown increasingly suspicious of each other, perhaps there could be some hope in store for their relationship in season 4.

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect the main line-up to all return - but one person who won't be making an appearance in season 4 is Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke.

The detective was shockingly killed at the start of season 3 by her fellow detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), after getting too close to exposing his corruption.

Speaking about her character's death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Burke said: "It was leading in that direction in season 2. Shannon had done her job by sowing the seeds of doubt in as many people as she can. There’s only so many things that can happen to a detective that gets a little bit too nosy in the Power universe."

As for the rest of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast, here's who we would expect to see in season 4:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn 'Famous' Figueroa

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner

Jo-Vaughn Scott (Joey Bada$$) as Unique

Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard

Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti

Wendell Pierce as Snaps

Erika Woods as Pop

Grantham Coleman as Ronnie

What will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 be about?

Plot details about season 4 haven't been revealed just yet, but we can expect the drama to continue right off the back of the tense season 3 finale.

The third season saw Kanan continue to evolve from the previously doting son of Raq to a criminal-minded adolescent who reminds us more of the character we know from the original Power series.

As the protagonist gets older, we know the ruthless kind of killer he will eventually become, so it's highly likely that season 4 will be a major turning point for Kanan, and we'll see him facing his deadliest and tensest moments yet.

The rift between Kanan and his drug boss mother has only continued to get wider in season 3, so there's no telling how that will continue to unfold in season 4, but it'll either go one of two ways, we're sure: They'll either bandy together and work harmoniously (wishful thinking, we know) or continue to grow more distant as they take on deals of their own.

What we do know, though, is that there's plenty left of Kanan's story and life to explore, so there's no telling just where the fourth season could go.

Is there a trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4?

Not yet! As the series is currently in production, there's no trailer for season 4 just yet but watch this space.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video. Season 3 is available to watch on Starz in the US, with a UK release date yet to be confirmed.

