Ahead of Power Book III: Raising Kanan's season 3 launch, the show got an early series renewal with production set to kick off in New York this week.

Speaking about the season 4 news, president of original programming for Starz, Kathryn Busby, said: “We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power.

"We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."

Set in the '90s, the series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), the character that was originally played by executive producer 50 Cent in the original Power series. The new season is set to see Kanan and every member of the Thomas family having to reckon with their own fair share of anguish, drama and secrets – and it's set to challenge their identity.

But with the first episode of the new season now out, when can we expect more episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? Read on to find out more about the release schedule.

When is episode 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Lionsgate+?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiered on Lionsgate+ on Friday 1st November 2023 for UK and international viewers, with the series available on the Starz app in the US.

Episodes will be released weekly every Friday, so that means episode 2 will be released on Friday 8th December.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 release schedule

Patina Miller as Raquel 'Raq' Thomas in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Starz

Episode 1 is available to stream now, with the rest of the series being released every Friday.

Episode 1 - Home Sweet Home - Friday 1st December (out now)

Episode 2 - Flipmode - Friday 8th December

Episode 3 - Open for Business - Friday 15th December

Episode 4 - In Sheep's Clothing - Friday 22nd December

Episode 5 - Brothers and Keepers - Friday 29th December

Episode 6 - Into the Darkness - Friday 5th January 2024

Episode 7 - Where All Are Guilty - Friday 12th January 2024

Episode 8 - Reckonings - Friday 19th January 2024

Episode 9 - Home to Roost - Friday 26th January 2024

Episode 10 - Made You Look - Friday 2nd February 2024

How many episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 are there?

Like its previous two seasons, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.

The finale is set to air on Friday 2nd February 2024.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 trailer

Things are getting considerably more tense in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, as you can get a sneak peek of in the recently released trailer, which you can watch below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 will air on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK from 1st December 2023.

