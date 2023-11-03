The run saw Tommy have to deal with a double-crossing, the FBI being on his tail and some surprise deaths that sent shockwaves through the Chicago underworld.

The final episode, Power Powder Respect, wrapped up the saga as it stands - but as ever, things have been left on a note that could signal another instalment slotting in rather nicely.

But will Power Book IV: Force be returning for season 3? Read on for everything we know so far about the potential third season.

Is Power Book IV: Force returning for season 3?

Power Book IV. Lionsgate+

As of now, there has been no confirmation as to whether Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for season 3.

With the ongoing actors' strikes in the US, it's safe to say that any plans for a potential third season of Power Book IV: Force will be put on hold indefinitely.

Speaking to Daily Express US, director Rob Hardy addressed the show's hiatus after concerns that the show could be left on a cliffhanger for a similar 16-month timeline - like the gap between seasons 1 and 2.

He said: "What [the strikes] hasn’t changed is our collective passion to tell these stories and to make great shows and to do good work. That’s still there.

"Even if you go see folks on the picket line, that passion of wanting to be an amazing storyteller is, of course, there. It’s just now we’re taking a hiatus for a moment to try to come to terms with some things."

As for whether the show will return, the director remained tight-lipped, but urged fans of the series to "rewatch it, talk about it, get their friends to watch it, because the more people that tune in it sends the message that this is a popular show".

If Power Book IV: Force does get renewed for season 3, there's no telling when new episodes could be released.

Aside from the ongoing strikes, the series has previously taken 16 months between seasons, and with other series in the Power universe to think about - like Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan - the production timeline could be longer than fans would hope.

Perhaps we could be looking at a late 2024/early 2025 release for the third season, but we'll just have to keep our eyes out for any renewal news.

Power Book IV: Force season 3 cast – Who could return?

The cast of Power Book IV: Force season 2. Starz

The cast of this Power spin-off is led by Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, and we'd expect the chaotic (yet charismatic) lead to make a return for season 3, seeing as the series centres around him.

Aside from Sikora making a return, we'd also expect Isaac Keys to reprise his role as Diamond.

The list of cast members that we'd expect to make a return for Power Book IV: Force is as follows.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David "Diamond" Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia "Claud" Flynn

Shane Harper as Victor "Vic" Flynn

Kris D Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia

Miriam A Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks

Adrienne Walker as Shanti "Showstopper" Page

Anthony Fleming III as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell "D-Mac" McDowell

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

What could Power Book IV: Force season 3 be about?

Like the Power series and its spin-offs, we'd expect another instalment of Power Book IV: Force to be full of the same drama, surprise deaths and twists that we've come to anticipate.

As for what exactly that'll involve, we're sure Tommy's building of his drug empire and coalition will continue to be a mainstay of any potential series, as well as budding antagonists making their tensions with Tommy known.

The synopsis for season 2 reads: "Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge the death of Liliana, and with the Flynn organisation weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world.

"But with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalises on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago.

"After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel.

"All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin."

Is there a trailer for Power Book IV: Force season 3?

Not yet! As season 3 hasn't actually been confirmed, there's no trailer right now - but you can find the trailer for season 2 below.

Power Book IV: Force seasons 1-2 is available to watch on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

