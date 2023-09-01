This season will see Tommy on a mission to avenge Liliana's (Audrey Esparza) death, becoming more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world. Will he succeed?

Well, either way, something tells us that each episode of the hit series will pack the action, drama and twists that we've come to know and love of the franchise over the years. But when can we expect new episodes to land?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Power Book IV: Force season 2.

When is episode 2 of Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Lionsgate+?

The new series premiered on Lionsgate+ here in the UK on Friday 1st September 2023, and episodes will continue being released every Friday.

The show airs on both Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK. Lionsgate+ is a 'channel' on Amazon Prime Video that will cost you an extra £5.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

That means that episode 2 will be released on Lionsgate+ on Friday 8th September 2023.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 release schedule

The release schedule for Power Book IV: Force season 2 is as follows, with episodes expected to be released every Friday.

Episode 1 - Tommy’s Back - Friday 1st September (out now)

Episode 2 - Great Consequence - Friday 8th September

Episode 3 - War & Ice Cream - Friday 15th September

Episode 4 - The Devil’s in the Details - Friday 22nd September

Episode 5 - Crown Vic - Friday 29th September

Episode 6 - TBC - Friday 6th October

Episode 7 - TBC - Friday 13th October

Episode 8 - TBC - Friday 20th October

Episode 9 - TBC - Friday 27th October

Episode 10 - TBC - Friday 3rd November

How many episodes of Power Book IV: Force season 2 are there?

There are 10 episodes in total of the second season of Power Book IV: Force. The finale is expected to air on Friday 3rd November, so you can expect your Fridays to be filled with plenty of action and drama for a while yet.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer

The trailer for the second season shows that Tommy has a pretty major plan of allowing the other Chicago drug lords to get distracted by in-fighting and enemies so that he can slide on in as the next big shot.

If there's one thing Tommy's known for, it's being trigger happy - so expect lots of explosive drama and plenty of gun fights. It wouldn't be a Power season without it, right? Watch the trailer below.

Power Book IV: Force season 2 will air every Friday on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Season 1 is available to stream in full now.

