It has! Power Book IV: Force will officially be returning, so fans don't need to worry that the season 1 finale will be the show's last outing.

However, once those 10 episodes are up will that be the last we see of Tommy Egan? Read on for everything you need to know about Power Book IV: Force season 2.

Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson have both stayed behind the camera on this latest series, with the first season comprising of 10-episodes.

The latest spin-off from Courtney A Kemp's hugely popular Power franchise focuses on Tommy Egan ( Ozark star Joseph Sikora), the former criminal partner of James St Patrick, who sets about building a new criminal enterprise in Chicago.

The first season of Power Book IV: Force has come to an end, with thoughts inevitably turning to the future.

It joins Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, both of which will be back for further seasons.

However, when the show returns there will be at least one major shift, with Robert Munic stepping down as showrunner and being replaced by Gary Lennon.

When will Power Book IV: Force season 2 be released?

We don't have a release date for Power Book IV: Force season 2 yet, but if it follows a similar release pattern to this year's season we could see new episodes start to air in February 2023.

We will keep this page updated with the latest news and any updates as they develop.

Who is in the cast for Power Book IV: Force season 2?

We don't have a confirmed cast list yet, but as of now we can expect all of these series regulars to return.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Isaac Keys as David "Diamond" Sampson

Lili Simmons as Claudia "Claud" Flynn

Shane Harper as Victor "Vic" Flynn

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Anthony Fleming III as JP Gibbs

Lucien Cambric as Darnell "D-Mac" McDowell

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Is there a Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer?

There isn't a trailer available for Power Book IV: Force just yet but we'll keep this page updated as soon as one has been released.

Power Book IV: Force is available to watch now on Starz US and Starzplay in the UK, which is available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 per month.

