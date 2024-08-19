Based on the popular novel by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand, the historical fantasy series offers an imaginative retelling of the life of Lady Jane Grey, a Tudor noblewoman who briefly claimed the English and Irish throne in 1553 – a move that earned her the nickname the 'Nine-Day Queen'.

The show's cast includes Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey and Edward Bluemel as her husband, Lord Guildford Dudley.

Wondering why there won't be a second instalment? Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Why won’t there be a My Lady Jane season 2?

Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley in My Lady Jane. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Despite receiving a positive from critics and fans alike, the show’s viewing figures weren’t anything special, with the series failing to make an appearance on Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings upon its release.

The show's low viewership numbers were a key factor in Prime Video's decision to axe the series, according to Deadline, who first reported the cancellation news.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show's axing will come as a huge disappointment to fans, especially considering the recent hints at a second instalment and the first season's cliffhanger ending, which saw Jane narrowly escape execution and left viewers eager to see how the next chapter of her story would unfold.

Speaking about a potential season 2, series creator Gemma Burgess recently told Entertainment Weekly: "If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not.

"Because Mary's still on the throne. There's a lot more work to do before things are right."

My Lady Jane is available to watch on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.