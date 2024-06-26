No, in this version of events, the quick-witted, book-smart Jane (Emily Bader) has the rug pulled out from under her when her mother Lady Frances (Anna Chancellor) betrothes her to the illusive Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel).

Guildford, who has built himself quite the reputation for being a cad, isn't too thrilled with his sudden nuptials either, but a connection is soon established – and despite themselves and the situation they're in, the duo begin to fall for one other as they arrive at an unlikely agreement.

Meanwhile at the castle, Jane's cousin King Edward (Jordan Peters) is in poor health, leaving the door open for one of his sisters to take the throne.

More like this

Read more:

Kate O'Flynn's Mary (that's Bloody Mary to her critics) is more excited about this prospect than timid Elizabeth (Abbie Hern), nicknamed Bess by the family. But the question of who will rule is swiftly answered when Jane is named Edward's successor, causing all hell to break loose as the Kingdom's politic bigwigs start making manoeuvres for their own gain.

Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour and Abbie Hern as Bess. Prime Video

On top of that, Jane's living in a world in which the class system is less concerned with money and more with a person's abilities. Yes, while your average human is dubbed a "Verite", others are referred to as "Ethians" on account of their ability to turn into an animal at will (like we said, your history books are of no use here).

"Ethians" have been branded abominations of nature and cast out of society, with laws in place preventing them from socialising with "Verities" – something Jane herself has, thankfully, yet to encounter having never come face to face (or snout) with an "Ethian" – or so she thinks.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Created by Gemma Burgess and based on the book by Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows and Brodi Ashton, My Lady Jane is thrilling from the word go.

Not afraid to be a bit risky and randy (which is certain to appeal to those with a Bridgerton-shaped hole in their hearts), the series does away with accuracy and plays its own game, which makes for an exciting and unpredictable watch.

Bader, an American actress best known for Paranormal Activity sequel Next Of Kin, navigates the central role with ease, and her blossoming romance with Bluemel's Guildford is sexy, tender and easy to root for, which makes for a delightfully frothy combination.

Matching eachother in wit and energy, especially when winding one another up, the pair sizzle, both together and separately, in turn cementing them as a perfect leading duo.

The show's supporting cast are also outstanding, bringing bags of fun to the proceedings.

Nods must go to O'Flynn and Henry Ashton (Guildford's brother Stan), who steal every scene they're in as their wacky antics become more and more absurd.

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon (Guildford's dad Lord Dudley) and The Split's Chancellor are also both effortlessly charismatic as they fight for their seat in court while also attempting to wrangle their headstrong children.

Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley and Henry Ashton as Stan Dudley in My Lady Jane. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

But while the show's whacky, absurdist approach to this tale is largely welcome, there are certain elements of My Lady Jane that don't stick the landing.

Most notably is the inclusion of a narrator (Green Wing's Oliver Chris), who not only chronicles what's occurring, but likes to chime in with his own feelings as well.

Telling us things that should be funny, rather than just allowing the scenes to speak for themselves, resembles Love Island's Iain Stirling on an off-day and as a result, is highly off-putting.

By whacking some narration in to lighten the mood, it can also feel like the show wants to avoid being serious at all costs, which lands like an ill-timed joke at a funeral.

But if you can look past that slight quibble, My Lady Jane is an absolute joy, best binged, that will leave you clamouring for more.

My Lady Jane will be available to stream on Prime Video from Thursday 27th June – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.