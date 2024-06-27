"Our show is about what might have happened if history was different and if she hadn’t died."

But who stars alongside Bader? And who do they play?

Read on for a rundown of the major movers and shakers in My Lady Jane.

My Lady Jane main cast

Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley



Jordan Peters as King Edward VI

Kate O'Flynn as Princess Mary

Abbie Hern as Bess

Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey

Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour

Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley

Isabella Brownson as Katherine Grey

Robyn Betteridge as Margaret Grey

Henry Ashton as Lord Stan Dudley

Máiréad Tyers as Susanna

Emily Bader plays Lady Jane Grey

Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey in My Lady Jane. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Who is Lady Jane Grey? A Tudor noblewoman with a "sharp tongue and a warm heart". Jane unexpectedly becomes queen overnight - which makes her the target of "nefarious villains".

"She's a force to be reckoned with," said Bader. "She is incredibly intelligent and strong-willed, and she has this fiery determination to take control of her own destiny. She is a young woman finding her power and her voice in a world that does not expect her to really have one."

What else has Emily Bader been in? You might recognise her from the Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and the Charmed reboot.

Edward Bluemel plays Lord Guildford Dudley

Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley in My Lady Jane. Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Who is Lord Guildford Dudley? An "intriguing scoundrel with a dark secret". Jane's mother wants her to marry him.

"Guildford is introduced as this roguish troublemaker, he's never doing what he’s told, and he's pretty despicable by all accounts," said Bluemel. "The rumours that have been spread are that he’s sleeping with lots of women and getting drunk every night and getting in fights, but nobody actually knows what he gets up to. He goes AWOL all the time and he's a bit of a mystery and seems to be a bit of a nasty character."

What else has Edward Bluemel been in? His credits include Killing Eve, A Discovery of Witches and Sex Education.

Jordan Peters plays King Edward VI

Jordan Peters plays King Edward VI in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is King Edward VI? A royal who "dreams of true love, derring-do, and not dying of the affliction".

"My character is loosely based on King Edward VI, a young king who struggled constantly with illness," said Peters. "In our version, he is a king who is yearning to live a normal life. He wants to fall in love, to experience adventures, to not be burdened by the pressures of being king. However, certain people at court use these desires to take advantage of him."

What else has Jordan Peters been in? You might recognise him from Everything I Know About Love.

Kate O'Flynn plays Princess Mary

Kate O'Flynn plays Princess Mary in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Princess Mary? Edward's "pernicious" sister.

"I would describe Mary as a frayed nerve with Daddy issues," said O'Flynn. "That plus power is a dangerous combination and I loved getting the chance to play a Regal baddie."

What else has Kate O'Flynn been in? You might have watched her in Henpocalypse, Everyone Else Burns, No Offence and Landscapers.

Abbie Hern plays Bess

Abbie Hern plays Bess in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Bess? Edward's other sister. Bess has a "killer survival instinct".

What else has Abbie Hern been in? She appeared in The Pact and Enola Holmes 2.

Anna Chancellor plays Lady Frances Grey

Anna Chancellor plays Lady Frances Grey in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Lady Frances Grey? Jane's mother. She's described as "brilliant and a permanently dissatisfied schemer".

"She's an alpha female, ambitious, murderous, sexual, voracious tiger mother," said Chancellor.

What else has Anna Chancellor been in? Her CV includes Jupiter Moon, Kavanagh QC, Pennyworth, Spooks, Pramface and The Split, among others.

Dominic Cooper plays Lord Seymour

Dominic Cooper plays Lord Seymour in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Lord Seymour? The real-life Jane went to live with Thomas Seymour when she was 10-years-old, which was a fairly common occurrence in Tudor times.

What else has Dominic Cooper been in? He has appeared in Mamma Mia, Preacher, The Devil's Double, An Education, Reasonable Doubt, Tamara Drew, The Duchess and The History Boys.

Rob Brydon plays Lord Dudley

Rob Brydon plays Lord Dudley in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Lord Dudley? "A courtier in the court of the King". Dudley is described as "a family man who just wants the Crown for his progeny".

"He appears to be well-to-do and lives in a very nice castle but we discover that in fact, that he is hiding a rather big secret," said Brydon. "He begins scheming to get Lady Jane Grey to marry his son Guildford, and then he schemes to get Jane on the throne because that would answer all his problems."

What else has Rob Brydon been in? You might know him from Gavin & Stacey, The Trip, Would I Lie To You? and Marion and Geoff.

Isabella Brownson plays Katherine Grey

Isabella Brownson plays Katherine Grey in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Katherine Grey? The middle Grey sister. Katherine is described as "obsequious".

"She's enjoying all the liberty and personal freedom on offer to young women in Tudor England. Which would be – none," said Brownson. "She's under her mother's thumb but beginning to wonder if obedience is all it's cracked up to be."

What else has Isabella Brownson been in? She appeared in Napoleon.

Robyn Betteridge plays Margaret Grey

Robyn Betteridge plays Margaret Grey in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Margaret Grey? Jane's youngest sister. She's described as a "homicidal little poppet".

"She is wise beyond her years and has a big personality," said Betteridge. "She longs for love and motherly acceptance."

What else has Robyn Betteridge been in? She appeared in The Gold.

Henry Ashton plays Lord Stan Dudley

Henry Ashton plays Lord Stan Dudley in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Lord Stan Dudley? A nobleman who desperately wants to be a hero.

"On the face of it, Stan can be seen as an arrogant, petulant and somewhat entitled man, often in competition with his brother for his father's attention, although he would never admit to that," said Ashton. "But behind it all, is an extra-large heart, a deep sense of loyalty and a desire for love and acceptance."

What else has Henry Ashton been in? He has appeared in a couple of episodes of Outlander.

Máiréad Tyers plays Susanna

Máiréad Tyers as Susanna. Prime Video

Who is Susanna? Jane's "loyal friend" who has a "tendency to take flight when things get tough".

What else has Máiréad Tyers been in? You might recognise her from Extraordinary.

Additional cast includes:

Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter, Moulin Rouge!, The Iron Lady, Gangs of New York) as the Duke of Leicester

