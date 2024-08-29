Adar will be returning in season 2, but with one major change.

Here’s everything you need to know about the character.

Who plays Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Joseph Mawle stepped down from the role of Adar just after season 1 finished airing back in December of 2022.

The mantle of Adar will be taken up by Sam Hazeldine for the second season, and likely the rest of the show’s run.

Hazeldine has previously starred in Slow Horses, The Sandman and Peaky Blinders, to name but a few shows.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hazeldine discussed taking on the role of Adar from Mawle, saying, "I worked with him (Mawle) years ago. I think he’s a fantastic actor, and I really loved what he did in the first season.

"So it was actually a pleasure to take the baton from him. Obviously we don’t look the same, but the character is instantly recognisable."

On the character of Adar himself, Hazeldine told Entertainment Weekly in that same interview, "For me, the appeal was that he’s a dark character, but he doesn’t see himself as a villain.

"He’s just trying to protect his children, the Uruk.

"So he’s doing what he feels he has to do to save them from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the Elves."

Why was the role recast?

Joseph Mawle as Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

Whenever a role in a major show is recast, there are naturally a lot of questions about the what and the why.

In the case of Joseph Mawle and Adar though, the reasons were straightforward - he wanted to explore other career opportunities on-screen.

Mawle took to Twitter (now X) to explain his own decision to step away from the role.

"I loved my time exploring Middle-earth and diving into Tolkien’s mythology. I’m so honoured that the character was liked. He cared deeply about telling you his story.

"Though as an actor it remains my wish, my job description to explore new characters and worlds. Wishing all the best to cast and crew for S2, I’ll be cheering you on from the sidelines X."

Who is Adar?

While little is still known about Adar and his true origins, Galadriel assumes him to be one of the Moriondor - the very first Elves corrupted by Sauron's predecessor, the Dark Lord Morgoth.

This would explain his more Elvish frame and traits, as well as his more eloquent and compassionate personality. He has also retained a lot of Elvish customs, like planting seeds before a battle - "new life in defiance of death".

The word "Adar" comes from the Elvish language of Sindarin, meaning "Father", explaining that paternal bond he shares with the Orcs in his care.

What was Adar's goal in season 1 of The Rings of Power?

During season 1 of The Rings of Power, Adar is on a mission to provide a home for his "children", free from the influence of Sauron - who he believes he killed years before the events of the series.

The character is not seen until the end of the third episode, and even then is shown out of focus as we learn Arondir is being brought to him by the orcs.

In the fourth episode, Arondir witnesses Adar hold a dying orc before ending its life. Adar also recalls his own life as an Elf. Arondir asks Adar why the orcs call him "Father", but Adar tells Arondir that he has been fed many lies throughout his life.

Adar reveals that he is no god - not yet. He then frees Arondir to go to his old watch-tower with a message.

When Arondir arrives at the watch-tower, he tells the human Bronwyn that Adar has offered the Southlanders the chance to swear fealty to him and follow him or he will destroy them.

Adar was seeking the mysterious Hilt that was then possessed by Bronwyn's son Theo.

In the sixth episode, Adar's army attacked the watch-tower, but fell foul of a trap set by Arondir. In response, Adar's remaining orcs went on to launch an all-out assault on the Southlanders.

Eventually, the third wave of orcs overwhelmed the Southlanders and threatening Bronwyn saw Theo give up the Hilt to Adar.

When the forces of Numenor arrive to liberate the Southlands, Adar enacts his plan and hands of the mysterious Hilt we saw repeatedly throughout the season to Waldreg (Geoff Morrell), a human supporter of the forces of darkness.

Waldreg plants the Hilt in an altar at the watch-tower, sparking a great flood that leads all the way down the various tunnels Adar and his children had created, flowing into a volcano and triggering a cataclysmic volcanic eruption.

This marked the birth of Mordor, and the awakening of Mount Doom.

In all of the chaos, Adar escaped his captivity at the hands of Galadriel and Halbrand - but not before the show planted a lot of seeds for future conflict between himself and Sauron.

What role does Adar play in the books?

The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

While most of the characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are characters from Tolkien’s mythology, Adar is one of the few original characters created for the show.

While the character remains an enigma as to his ultimate role, he does provide a humanising aspect to the orcs - something no other adaptation of Tolkien’s work has been able to accomplish.

There was a lot of speculation during season 1 that Adar may be a disguise of Sauron himself, but the finale’s reveal of Halbrand’s true identity put those to rest.

Other theories have questioned whether he is an adaptation of the Witch-king of Angmar, or one of the other Ringwraiths - but it seems unlikely, given their characters all being men is a central point of their fall to Sauron.

