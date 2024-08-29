We've been introduced to new faces and reunited with old favourites, but there's one character who hasn't made a comeback – Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi.

While she saw out season 1 alive, the second episode of season 2 revealed her heartbreaking fate as Bronwyn's love interest Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and her son Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) had a frosty reunion.

So, here's everything you need to know about what happened to Bronwyn off-camera and why actress Boniadi decided to leave the show.

What happened to Bronwyn in The Rings of Power season 2?

In episode 2, it's revealed that Bronwyn tragically died off-camera from the wounds she suffered in season 1 during a battle with Adar and his Orcs.

She was shot by an Orc arrow, while she survived the season, it appears she didn't survive much longer due to a kind of poison in the arrows.

During episode 2, Arondir reveals: "I failed to stop Adar, I failed to protect her. I thought she was getting better. There is a foulness in Orc arrows not easily forgotten by human flesh."

Her son Theo has clearly taken over as healer after Bronwyn's death - but he's not happy to see Arondir. During a frosty discussion, Arondir attempts to tell Theo not to let anger and vengeance consume him.

In response, Theo tells Arondir he's not his father and that, as far as they're concerned, any relationship they had died with his mother.

Why did Bronwyn actress Nazanin Boniadi exit The Rings of Power?

Nazanin Boniadi, who played Bronwyn, exited the show for personal reasons.

In recent years, Boniadi has prioritised her advocacy work, which includes advocacy for women's rights and freedom in Iran. However, she clarified that her exit from The Rings of Power was unrelated to this.

She said in a statement: "I made the choice not to return for season two of Rings of Power.

"This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritiae my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy and integrity.

"My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her. I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon."

