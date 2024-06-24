Author George RR Martin has been offering various updates here and there, with one of the series even now in production – but there's a lot to keep track of.

Never fear – here's your comprehensive guide of every spin-off and what's happening with them.

Every Game of Thrones spin-off on the way

Below is a list of all the Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works and their status:

House of the Dragon season 3: Renewed

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Filming

Aegon's Conquest: In development

Nine Voyages: In development

Ten Thousand Ships: In development

House of the Dragon season 3

House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

What: House Targaryen prequel series.

Status: Season 2 is now airing and the show has been renewed for season 3.

With season 2 now gracing our screens, HBO has wasted no time in renewing House of the Dragon for season 3. The wildly popular spin-off, which is currently following House Targaryen during the brutal Dance of Dragons, stars Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Showrunner Ryan Condal recently opened up to RadioTimes.com about where the show will go in future, saying that the writing of season 2 has given him "more clarity".

He said: "I think through the writing and making of season 2, it helps get bring us to some level of clarity as to where we're going with this particular series and where we want to draw to a close. As I always say, this is a history that marches on for decades after this.

"So it's not about ending the Targaryen history. It's just finding the place to close the curtain on this particular time… we're trying to find the satisfying television ending or the conclusion where we can leave everybody knowing that time marches on from here, but we've brought this dramatic story to a close."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Dexter Sol Ansell. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

What: Prequel series based on George RR Martin's novel Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Status: Now in production.

The Game of Thrones prequels will continue with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a story that will follow Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, nicknamed Egg. Set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire, the series will star Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

Filming is now underway in Belfast.

A synopsis reads: "[The show follows] a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Aegon's Conquest

Mattson Tomlin. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What: Prequel series about Aegon I Targaryen AKA Aegon the Conqueror.

Status: In development.

First reported by Variety in 2023, the series is set to focus on Aegon I's conquest and his journey to become the first King of Westeros after a campaign to unite the Seven Kingdoms.

While Aegon I was mentioned in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has given more detail about the legendary king with some even suggesting that episode 1 included a big hint about this very spin-off series.

During Jacaerys Velaryon's (Harry Collett) visit to Winterfell, Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) speaks of his ancestor, Torrhen Stark, a key figure in Aegon's Conquest, as he was the last King in the North before Aegon united the Seven Kingdoms. Due to this, he was known as the King Who Knelt.

It's likely that Aegon's Conquest will feature Torrhen Stark, although the series is still in early development. In February, it was announced that screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is attached.

Nine Voyages

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

What: Animated series about The Sea Snake/Corlys Velaryon's life before House of the Dragon.

Status: In development.

Nine Voyages will be one series that picks up with a character we're already acquainted with – Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon. It would still be based on Fire & Blood, but an earlier stage than we're currently at, and will focus on Velaryon's sea-faring adventures.

It's had a few different titles, including Nine Voyages and The Sea Snake, and pivoted to animation earlier this year.

Author Martin said at the time on his blog: "We have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully.

"Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live-action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on.

"There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway."

While details are thin on the ground, including casting, Toussaint has said he would love to be involved.

Ten Thousand Ships

Eboni Booth. Walter McBride/Getty Images

What: Prequel following Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded Dorne.

Status: In development.

Ten Thousand Ships has already had a rocky journey even just in development but, after it was reportedly scrapped earlier this year, it's back on.

Author Martin said on his blog that Eboni Booth is penning the project. He wrote: "She’s an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on and off Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar.

"We’re all very excited about this one ... though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons, and those giant turtles."

Untitled animated projects 2 and 3

What: Two more animated projects after Nine Voyages

Status: Unknown.

As detailed above, author Martin has said that two more animated projects are in the works but details are thin on the ground.

At one point, one of them had the working title The Golden Empire but it's not known whether this idea is still in development.

Scrapped Game of Thrones spin-offs

The below series are either not happening or have been indefinitely shelved:

Snow

Bloodmoon

Robert's Rebellion

Flea Bottom

Snow

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO

What: A sequel series based on Kit Harington's character Jon Snow.

Status: Indefinitely shelved.

With Jon Snow becoming one of the most popular characters in Game of Thrones history, the appetite was certainly there for a spin-off.

However, the actor has since said the series has been shelved as a good enough story has not emerged. He told EW: "We bounced some ideas around and nothing really lit us up. It just didn't. I think we don't want to do something that's not worth it. So for the time being, we're just shelving it."

Bloodmoon

Naomi Watts. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

What: A prequel series set in the Age of Heroes, thousands of years before A Song of Ice and Fire.

Status: Scrapped.

At surface level, Bloodmoon, the infamous Game of Thrones spin-off, sounded like a brilliant idea, with the synopsis promising a chronicle of "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour" and tackling "the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the white walkers."

However, the reality has turned out much different, with the series sadly being scrapped. HBO even shot a pilot in Northern Ireland, starring Naomi Watts, but HBO instead decided to focus on House of the Dragon.

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO, told THR: "It required a lot more invention; it was higher risk, higher reward."

Flea Bottom

What: Series about the Flea Bottom slum in King's Landing

Status: Scrapped.

Flea Bottom didn't make it very far with only early reports about the series's existence. HBO has never confirmed it.

Robert's Rebellion

What: A reported prequel on the war waged by Robert Baratheon, Eddard Stark, and Jon Arryn to overthrow Aerys II Targaryen.

Status: Presumably scrapped.

While early reports suggested a prequel surrounding the war that ended the Targaryen reign in Westeros was in development in 2021, not much has been heard since.

It's safe to assume that Robert's Rebellion has at least been shelved if not permanently scrapped.

House of the Dragon season 2 airs weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW

