House Stark makes a return when Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) heads to the North in a bid to win support for his mother Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

So, who does Jace come face to face with in the north? Meet Lord Cregan Stark...

Who is Lord Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon?

Lord Cregan Stark is the Lord of Winterfell and the Warden of the North.

As the head of House Stark and one of the most powerful lords in the kingdom, Lord Cregan Stark is a much-desired ally in the civil war the Dance of Dragons.

As the second season opens, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen has sent her son Prince Jacaerys Velaryon to treat with Lord Cregan, who is of a similar age to him and who she hopes he can convince to join her side, the Blacks.

Will Lord Cregan ally with Queen Rhaenyra?

Fans will no doubt feel the parallels between Lord Cregan and his descendant Lord Eddard Stark from Game of Thrones.

Who plays Lord Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon?

Tom Taylor. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Taylor portrays Lord Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon.

The 22-year-old British actor is best known for his roles as Jake Chambers in The Dark Tower and the protagonist's son Tom Foster in the BBC One drama Doctor Foster.

Taylor also starred in the BBC drama Us, the ITV crime drama The Bay, and the Channel 4 drama Close to me.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Lord Cregan Stark in the book Fire & Blood?

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon and Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon. HBO

In Fire & Blood, we learn that Lord Cregan Stark succeeded to the role of Warden of the North at a young age following the death of his father Lord Rickon Stark, with his uncle Bennard Stark serving as a regent during Cregan's minority.

When Bennard was slow to surrender power when Cregan came of age, the young 'Wolf of the North' had his uncle and his sons imprisoned.

When Prince Jacaerys Velaryon negotiated with Cregan during the Dance of Dragons, the pair became fast friends and even swore an oath of brotherhood, with it being agreed that Jacaerys's first-born daughter would marry Cregan's son Rickon when both were of age.

The much-sought alliance was dubbed the Pact of Ice and Fire.

Some other rumours suggested that they were bound even closer through the secret wedding between Jacaerys and Cregan's bastard half-sister Sara Snow, but this is not confirmed in the book.

Throughout the entire Civil War and through many losses to the Blacks, Lord Cregan remains loyal to the cause of Rhaenyra and her heirs.

