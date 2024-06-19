With filming under way in Belfast, Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry) will direct three of the six episodes, with executive producer Owen Harris directing the other three.

The six-parter will take place a century before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows "two unlikely heroes" as they embark on an adventure.

Read more:

More like this

The full logline reads: "[The show follows] a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The three Dunk & Egg novellas, titled The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, were published by Martin between 1998 and 2010, and the author has previously teased a desire to write more of the series.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The books take place one century after the events of House of the Dragon, which was recently renewed for a third season before season 2 was released!

The news was confirmed by HBO's programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi, just days before season 2 was set to make its debut.

"George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season," said Orsi.

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.