Game of Thrones spin-off casts The Crown's Bertie Carvel and more
Filming has begun!
The Game of Thrones universe is getting larger by the minute, with filming for spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms officially kicking off with some very familiar faces.
The series, which is based on George RR Martin's Dunk & Egg novellas, will star Bertie Carvel (The Crown), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things), Daniel Ings (Sex Education) and Sam Spruell (Fargo).
With filming under way in Belfast, Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry) will direct three of the six episodes, with executive producer Owen Harris directing the other three.
The six-parter will take place a century before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows "two unlikely heroes" as they embark on an adventure.
The full logline reads: "[The show follows] a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.
"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."
The three Dunk & Egg novellas, titled The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, were published by Martin between 1998 and 2010, and the author has previously teased a desire to write more of the series.
The books take place one century after the events of House of the Dragon, which was recently renewed for a third season before season 2 was released!
The news was confirmed by HBO's programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi, just days before season 2 was set to make its debut.
"George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season," said Orsi.
"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart.
"We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3."
