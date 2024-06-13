Created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin, House of the Dragon season 2 will pick up directly where season 1 left off, diving into the devastating Targaryen civil war, which will see the citizens and nobles of Westeros side with who they believe should be the ruler.

Starring Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen among many more, the series enjoyed an average of 29 million viewers and episode in its first season over linear and streaming.

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

The news was announced today (13th June) by HBO's programming and drama series chief Francesca Orsi.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season," said Orsi.

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

Fans are beside themselves with excitement for season 2, with newcomer Freddie Fox previously teasing RadioTimes.com what they could expect, and there only a few days before they will find out!

"A lot of dragons!" Fox teased. "Developing, dark, machinating relationships, brilliant acting, an increase in the battles and fighting as war begins."

House of the Dragon season two will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from Monday 17th June 2024 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

