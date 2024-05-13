"A lot of dragons!" Fox answered. "Developing, dark, machinating relationships, brilliant acting, an increase in the battles and fighting as war begins."

Fox will be playing Ser Gwayne Hightower in season 2, who is the son of Otto Hightower, Queen Alicent's brother – which also makes him the uncle of King Aegon, Queen Helaena, and Prince Aemond.

A close-up of Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon season 2. Ollie Upton/HBO

The new season will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from 17th June, with two different sides of the Targaryen family, the Greens and the Blacks, going to war in a battle for the throne.

It will be shorter than the show's first instalment, running for eight episodes rather than 10.

Director Clare Kilner explained this reduction, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour.

"Ryan’s [Condal, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

House of the Dragon is the first spin-off to come from Game of Thrones, but it will not be the last – while a number are in various stages of development, including some animated shows, one live action series, The Hedge Knight, has already announced its cast and been given a full season order.

It will star Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, and will be set a century before the events of the original show, following two unlikely heroes, Dunk and Egg, as they wander through Westeros, going on adventures.

House of the Dragon season two will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.