Asked about the reasoning behind the shorter season during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour."

She added: "Ryan’s [Condal, showrunner] decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."

It remains to be seen when the second season will arrive on our screens – Deadline previously reported it is likely to arrive in summer 2024, but no official date has been revealed at this stage.

House of the Dragon is one of few big shows continuing production during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, due to the fact that the majority of actors on the series are UK-based and therefore working under Equity contracts – the UK union – rather than SAG-AFTRA ones.

Production began on the season back in April, and showrunner Condal has teased fans that this time around the series will be more like Game of Thrones than the first run.

"Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R R Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy," he explained at the Deadline Contenders TV panel.

"This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

