After sharing a snap of the iconic Iron Throne to celebrate production beginning, showrunner Ryan Condal said: “I’m excited to pick up where we left off."

It's time to start getting excited about House of the Dragon season 2, with production beginning and the showrunner promising that the series will be more like Game of Thrones this time around.

He added at the Deadline Contenders TV panel: "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R R Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy.

Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon and Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

"This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

House of the Dragon season 2 will pick up where we left off after the shock ending to season 1, which saw Lucerys Targaryen (Elliot Grihault) die at the hands of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

Read more:

While Luke's death was ultimately a horrifying accident, it's clear the two factions of the family are at the point of no return.

Season 2 is expected to land sometime in 2024 and while Paddy Considine won't be returning after the death of Viserys in season 1, the other main cast, including Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), will be back in action.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Condal recently announced that season 2 had started filming in the UK, saying: "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

"All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

House of the Dragon season 1 aired on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.