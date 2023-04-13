The news was confirmed during the Warner Bros Discovery Max presentation yesterday (Wednesday 12th April) with Martin himself set to act as a writer and executive producer on the series alongside Ira Parker, who previously wrote one episode of House of the Dragon .

A new Game of Thrones prequel series has been confirmed by HBO, this time based on George RR Martin’s Dunk & Egg novellas .

Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, the series will unfold about a century before the events of Game of Thrones and will follow the adventures of two "unlikely heroes" – young, naïve but courageous knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg.

The official logline continues: "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

There had long been rumours that a show based on these characters was one of the spin-off ideas producers were keen to move ahead with, and it was reported back in 2021 that a series was in development with Steve Conrad as a writer – although that was never confirmed.

It now becomes the third Game of Thrones spin-off to officially be announced following House of the Dragon – which is currently shooting its second season – and a sequel series that will see Kit Harrington reprise his role as Jon Snow.

Back in June 2022, Martin teased that there were several other projects also in development including one titled 10,000 Ships about warrior queen and Dorne founder Princess Nymeria and another called 9 Voyages or Sea Snake about Flea Bottom, the poorest slum in King's Landing.

The three Dunk & Egg novellas – titled The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight – were published between 1998 and 2010, and Martin has previously expressed a desire to write more entries in the series.

No further information about the series, including which actors might join the cast, has been announced at this stage, but we'll report any further details as soon as they are available.

