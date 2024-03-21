In addition to previewing the action and character conflict coming up, the trailers also confirm season 2's launch date, with new episodes set to air on HBO in the US from Sunday 16th June.

The new run will continue to follow the Targaryens after the shocking events of the season 1 finale, which saw the death of Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son Lucerys.

Fans had previously been treated to a short teaser hinting at all out war in the second run and, from the looks of the new trailer, we can certainly look forward to lots of high-octane action and political intrigue in the new season.

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith will reprise their roles as Rhaenyra, Alicent Hightower and Daemon Targaryen respectively, while other returning cast members include Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Meanwhile, several new faces will join the cast this time around, including Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

When House of the Dragon first debuted, the first episode drew nearly 10 million viewers, setting a viewership record for the debut of an original HBO series.

