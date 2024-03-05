"When we look at the next 12 to 18 to 24 months, we have all of our four biggest HBO tentpoles – House of the Dragon season 2 coming in June," Perette said, also referring to The Last of Us, Euphoria and The White Lotus.

It had previously been teased that the series would return in the "early summer", while Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav had also said last month that the new run would begin at some point in Q2.

The first season of the prequel series, which is set 172 years before the events of the beloved fantasy show, debuted to mostly positive reviews back in August 2022, meaning almost two years will have passed between the first two runs.

Fans have already been treated to a short trailer for the second season, with a clip released in December 2023 teasing all-out war in Westeros.

The series will continue to follow the Targaryen dynasty and their struggles for power in Westeros after the shocking events of the season 1 finale, which saw the death of Rhaenyra Targaryen's son Lucerys.

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith will reprise their roles as Rhaenyra, Alicent Hightower and Daemon Targaryen respectively, while other returning cast members include Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Meanwhile, several new faces will join the cast this time around, including Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Last year, showrunner Ryan Condal revealed the second season would be more like Game of Thrones than the debut run.

Speaking at the Deadline Contenders TV panel, he said: "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [RR Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy.

"This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

