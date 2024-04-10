He shared: "I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it.

"And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

HBO has not commented on Harington's quotes so far.

In June 2022, Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin said the spin-off was in the works, with Harington having pitched the idea himself.

Confirming the project in a blog post titled SNOW…and Other Stuff, Martin said: "Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development. Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us.

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

Little was known about what the series could entail, but it was believed it would have continued Jon Snow's story where Game of Thrones left off.

As many viewers will remember in the finale of the original series, Snow discovered his real identity and was exiled and went North of the Wall in search of a new life.

Luckily for fans of the fantasy series, they won't be without Game of Thrones content for long, as House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere in June!

