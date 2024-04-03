Confirming the news, The Sandman's official X account shared a few new shots from the series, with a caption reading: "Get ready to welcome some new faces (and one very familiar one) to the Sandman family in DEAD BOY DETECTIVES, out April 25."

Sure enough, that's Death right there smiling at something – or someone – just to the side of camera.

Recently chatting to RadioTimes.com, Kirby teased that there are exciting things ahead for Gaiman fans in the Sandman universe.

More like this

"The beauty of The Sandman is that Neil is so heavily involved in The Sandman," she said.

"As you know, if you're a fan of The Sandman, I'm sure you are very much a fan of Neil. Neil loves and listens to his fans. And I think that fans will be very, very excited about about the stories that unfold in season 2.

"And I guess I could just say that there are more. There are more and there's a richer array of family dynamics at play in this season. And I think fans will be very, very excited about what we have to offer."

The other shots from the series show our actual dead boys Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), as well as psychic Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson), her neighbour Niko (Yuyu Kitamura) and Thomas the Cat King (Lukas Gage).

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans are being spoilt with content ahead of the series's premiere too, as a new trailer has also been released, giving a glimpse into the exciting new series.

The Dead Boy Detectives were first introduced in a 1991 edition of The Sandman comic and have built up a loyal audience of their own.

But what will they get up to in their own Netflix show? Only time will tell.

Dead Boy Detectives will be released on Netflix on 25th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.