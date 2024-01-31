Protagonists Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) sadly died at a young age, but opted not to depart from this plain of existence, but rather use their ghostly abilities to solve supernatural crimes.

Longtime followers of DC television may remember the Dead Boy Detectives briefly popping up in Doom Patrol, where they were played by House of the Dragon's Ty Tennant and Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft.

This adaptation takes place in a separate continuity, hence the recasting, with Gaiman excitingly teasing that it could link to Netflix's ongoing live-action adaptation of The Sandman.

Here's everything you need to know about Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix.

Dead Boy Detectives does not yet have a specific release date, although Netflix has confirmed that we can expect it at some point in the month of April 2024.

The announcement was made during the streamer's annual #GeekedWeek event, celebrating the wide range of sci-fi and fantasy-themed programming it has to offer.

This particular show was actually a late-stage acquisition by the service, with the initial series order coming from rival US platform HBO Max (now known as simply 'Max'), which is home to fellow DC properties such as Doom Patrol and Titans.

Dead Boy Detectives cast

(L to R) George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland and Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace in Dead Boy Detectives Ed Araquel/Netflix

The cast of Dead Boy Detectives is led by newcomer George Rexstrew and Fate: The Winx Saga alum Jayden Revri, who play the undead roles of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland.

They will be joined by Hollyoaks and White Lines star Kassius Nelson in the role of Crystal Palace, a psychic who falls in with the dead boys after they save her from being possessed by a demon.

Meanwhile, Briana Cuoco (yes, sister to The Big Bang Theory's Kaley) plays Crystal's ominously named landlady, Jenny the Butcher, and Supernatural's Jenny Connell will appear as one of Death's bureaucrats, known as the Night Nurse.

The Dead Boy Detectives cast also includes Yuyu Kitamura (Expats) as Crystal's neighbour Niko, Jenn Lyon (Claws) as the villainous Esther Finch, and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus) as enigmatic shapeshifter Cat King.

Rounding out the line-up for the new series are Michael Beach, Joshua Colley, Lindsey Gort, Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins and David Iacono.

Is Dead Boy Detectives set in The Sandman universe?

The Sandman. Netflix

The Dead Boy Detectives initially appeared in Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, before spinning off to solve their own mysteries.

This series, which was commissioned by HBO Max, was not initially envisioned to have any direct connection to the current live-action adaptation of The Sandman – which lives at rival service Netflix (and has been renewed for season 2).

However, with word that The Dead Boy Detectives was jumping ship from the rebranded Max to Netflix, fans of Gaiman's work were immediately excited by the prospect of crossovers and connections.

The legendary author himself took to social media to settle the wild speculation, telling a fan on X that it's "safe to say" that The Dead Boy Detectives does inhabit the same television universe as The Sandman, following the move.

Now, that doesn't mean there will be any direct references to Tom Sturridge's fantasy epic, given that Dead Boy Detectives wrapped production long before such connections would have been legally or logistically possible.

But, should Dead Boy Detectives get renewed for season 2 (and The Sandman for season 3), we wouldn't be surprised to see these two projects brought closer together.

What is Dead Boy Detectives about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), 'the brains' and 'the brawn' behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency.

"Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself."

Dead Boy Detectives trailer

The trailer for Dead Boy Detectives landed back in November 2023 – if you haven't caught it yet, check it out now for a taste of what's in store:

