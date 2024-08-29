Here's everything you need to know about Círdan!

Who is Círdan in The Rings of Power?

The elf Círdan is a master shipbuilder and, more specifically, master of the Grey Havens (the Lindon region that can transport elves of Middle-earth back to the Undying Lands of Valinor).

He's well-respected, especially by Elrond, who he becomes a mentor to, and has reams of wisdom to pass along.

More like this

During the first episodes of season 3, we saw Círdan warning Elrond about the power of the rings over living beings, and warning of the risk of them falling into the wrong hands. Círdan bears the third elven ring, Narya.

*Warning: Potential spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 and beyond ahead.*

During the second age, when The Rings of Power is set, Círdan goes on to join the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, fighting as the lieutenant of Gil-Galad.

He also attempts to encourage Isildur to throw his ring into Orodruin, where it would be unmade, but Isildur refuses.

Who plays Círdan in The Rings of Power?

Círdan is played by actor Ben Daniels.

Daniels is known for various roles across stage, TV and film. Some of his most notable roles have included General Merrick in the Star Wars movie Rogue One, Adam Galloway in House of Cards, Santiago in Interview with the Vampire season 2, and Bel Riose in the Apple TV+ series Foundation.

The actor has also appeared in The Crown, Jamaica Inn, Merlin, and Silent Witness, and is a hugely accomplished stage actor, winning the 2001 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Arthur Miller play All My Sons.

Ben Daniels. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Hulu

Co- showrunner JD Payne previously told EW of Daniels's casting: "The wonderful Ben Daniels is playing Círdan. He's a classically trained British actor and brings a lot of wisdom and gravitas to the role."

"Also, his humour and warmth," added co-showrunner Patrick McKay. "We really fell in love with him in The Crown and wanted to work with him."

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.