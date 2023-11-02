The good news is that more adventures on the USS Cerritos are on the way, but showrunner Mike McMahan has warned fans against becoming complacent about the show's safety in a competitive streaming landscape.

Indeed, fellow Trek animation Prodigy was shockingly cancelled and pulled from Paramount Plus after just one season, with Netflix swooping in to save the show at the last minute – but as TV buffs will be aware, there isn't always a happy ending.

Read on for everything we know so far about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5.

Will there be a Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5?

Yes! Star Trek: Lower Decks was renewed for season 5 in March 2023 (via Collider).

The move was a real vote of confidence from Paramount Plus, as it came before any episodes from season 4 had premiered.

When could Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 be released?

Star Trek: Lower Decks has been very consistent in its release schedule thus far, with new seasons typically premiering in August/September of a given year.

For that reason, we predict that season 5 could be with us by late summer 2024. However, it's possible the show could return later than usual due to the lingering effects of the Hollywood strikes.

Is Star Trek: Lower Decks ending with season 5?

Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan has been vocal about the possibility that his animated series could end with season 5 if it fails to achieve sufficient levels of viewership.

"If people want more Lower Decks, they’ve got to tune in and get a couple of other people to tune in," he told Inverse. "So, instead of a letter-writing campaign, let’s all watch Lower Decks right away, please.

"I’m working on Season 5 right now, but by the time people realise Lower Decks has been [hypothetically] cancelled, it will be too late. We do these seasons a year in advance. So the only trick here is early and consistent viewership."

He echoed that sentiment in a separate interview with CinemaBlend, hinting that his vision for Lower Decks extends beyond season 5, but may not come to fruition amid a scaling back of Star Trek's television universe.

"I would love to finish Lower Decks with the plan that I have for it," said McMahan. "I would say, take Prodigy looking for a new [network], and take a look at Picard being wrapped at season 3, and at Discovery wrapping as well.

"I would say read those as signs that if you want more Lower Decks, you should be vocal about it now and not wait... I would say nothing is safe."

He added: "I do not know if we’re going to have another season after the season we’re working on right now [season 5]. Lower Decks could very well be a five-season show."

TL;DR – tell your friends and keep your fingers crossed!

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 cast

While there's no confirmed cast list for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 just yet, it's very likely that Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome would reprise their leading roles as Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner respectively.

The characters were established in canon following a live-action crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (see above).

The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks also includes Noël Wells (Master of None), Eugene Cordero (Loki), Dawnn Lewis (Young Rock), Jerry O'Connell (Billions), Fred Tatasciore (Invincible) and Gillian Vigman (Goosebumps).

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5?

Not just yet – we'll update this page when new footage becomes available.

