Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule

And now the new voice actors have been showcased in the new season 7 trailer, though they are yet to be named.

A cryptic season 7 summary was also released alongside the trailer, which also points towards the recasting.

“Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever,” it reads. “It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

While plot details are being kept under wraps, season 7 is likely to pick up the pieces of season 6’s blistering finale, which saw troubled scientist Rick confront some personal demons.

With season 7 set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday 15th October and air weekly, naturally fans are wondering when the new instalment will become available to stream in the UK. Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Rick and Morty season 7 coming to Netflix UK?

Rick in Rick and Morty season 6. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty instalments have historically landed on Netflix UK after they've premiered and had an exclusive window on Channel 4.

However, an official Netflix UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Season 6 aired on E4 in the UK in September 2022 before arriving on Netflix UK in June 2023 and, if season 7 follows the same pattern, fans could expect it to land on Netflix UK sometime in 2024.

How else can I watch Ricky and Morty season 7 in the UK?

As well as airing on E4 in the UK, fans can expect season 7 to become available on demand on All 4.

How many episodes are in Rick and Morty season 7?

Rick and Jerry in Rick and Morty season 6. Adult Swim

Following the pattern of previous seasons, season 7 of Rick and Morty has been confirmed to have 10 episodes. The episode titles will be as follows:

How Poopy Got His Poop Back

The Jerrick Trap

Air Force Wrong

That's Amorte

Unmotricken

Rickfending Your Mort

Wet Kuat Amortican Summer

Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie

Mort: Ragnarick

Fear No Mort

Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 1 will premiere on Adult Swim on 15th October at 11:00 PM ET/PT, and air weekly. The release schedule is as follows:

How Poopy Got His Poop Back – Sunday 15th October The Jerrick Trap – Sunday 22nd October Air Force Wrong – Sunday 29th October That's Amorte – Sunday 5th November Unmotricken – Sunday 12th November Rickfending Your Mort – Sunday 19th November Wet Kuat Amortican Summer – Sunday 26th November Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie – Sunday 3rd December Mort: Ragnarick – Sunday 10th December Fear No Mort – Sunday 17th December

It's yet to be confirmed when season 7 will air on E4 in the UK.

While season 6 initially aired weekly on E4 at 4am on Mondays in the UK, to match up with the evening broadcast in the US on Adult Swim, that then changed, with Channel 4 choosing to air episodes 7 to 10 on Tuesdays at 9pm.

Will Rick and Morty season 7 be on Netflix US?

Rick and Morty is exclusive to AdultSwim and only streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

As a result, as with previous seasons, Rick and Morty season 7 is unlikely to ever become available on Netflix in the US.

Rick and Morty season 6 is available now on Netflix.

