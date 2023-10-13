Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim following domestic violence charges, which were later dismissed, with Roiland saying after he was cleared that he had "always known that these claims were false – and [he] never had any doubt that this day would come".

Following his exit, Adult Swim announced it was going to recast the voices with new actors, with many wondering just who would round out the cast of the hit animation.

For now, it remains a closely guarded secret with Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen confirming that fans will have to wait until the episode 1 ending credits.

He said: “You’ll read their names and you may or may not know who they are, but right now just getting the show out is the priority."

So, who are the new actors joining the Rick and Morty cast? And who else will be returning for season 7? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for the seventh anticipated season.

Who are the new voice actors replacing Justin Roiland in Rick and Morty season 7?

As of now, there's been no confirmation as to who will be replacing Roiland as Rick and Morty in the series.

The new voices were revealed in the season 7 trailer, leading fans to speculate just who it could be and whether they match up to the voices they've come to know and love over the previous six seasons.

Of course, Roiland didn't only voice the likes of Rick and Morty, he also lent his voice to Mr. Poopybutthole and other characters, so it remains to be seen just how many actors will be joining the cast for season 7.

The mystery around the new voices will remain just that until episode 1 lands on Sunday 15th October so we'll just have to bide our time and wait for those intriguing cast details till then.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast: List of confirmed actors and characters in animated series

Most of the main cast are set to return for season 7, with the voice actors of Rick and Morty remaining a secret for now. Read on for more about the characters and where you've seen the actors before.

TBC as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Dan Harmon as Bird Person

Tom Kenny as Squanchy and Gene

Who are Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith? The protagonists and titular characters of the show, Rick is the grouchy and chaotic scientist who is the widowed father of Beth and the grandfather of Morty and Summer. Although he's getting old, the series revolves around Rick's sci-fi adventures with his young grandson, who doesn't always seem that keen to tackle Rick's misadventures.

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Who is Jerry Smith? Jerry is the father of Morty and Summer. He is quite insecure and doesn't approve of Rick's involvement in his small family. Although he and Beth have gone through their fair share of problems, he's now in a reinvented marital arrangement with Beth and her clone, Space Beth.

What else has Chris Parnell been in? The actor and comedian is known for his involvement in Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2006, 30 Rock, as well as voice acting in Archer, Family Guy and American Dad!.

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Who is Summer Smith? Summer is Morty's older sister but is slightly jealous of her brother and Rick's relationship and the fact he gets to accompany him on his adventures.

What else has Spencer Grammer been in? Grammer has been part of the Rick and Morty cast since 2013 but has also had roles in Greek, Mr Robinson, Graves, and The Barbarian and the Troll.

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Who are Beth Smith and Space Beth? Beth is mother of Summer and Morty, is married to Jerry and is Rick's daughter. She is the most assertive in her household and is often defensive over her career as a vet although she herself believes it's slightly beneath her dreams of being a 'real' surgeon. Space Beth is Beth's clone who is now in a relationship with Beth and Jerry.

What else has Sarah Chalke been in? Chalke is best known for her roles in Scrubs, Roseanne and more recently, as one of the leads in Netflix's Firefly Lane. She has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, Cougar Town and lent her voice to Dogs In Space.

Rick and Morty season 7 will premiere on Sunday 15th October at 11pm on Adult Swim in the US. It will arrive on Tuesday 17th October at 10pm on E4 in the UK.

