And now, show co-creator Dan Harmon has broken down the episode’s biggest surprise: Rick Prime’s death.

In an interview with Variety, Harmon explained that by killing off Rick and letting Evil Morty escape with the Omega Device, Rick C-137 “basically gave a leash that’s around his neck to someone that isn’t him, because he’s more invested consciously in the destruction of himself".

He added: “I think that’s both tragic and also, writers and drunks like me consider that kind of noble and interesting — the commitment to self destruction."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: “I thought that was a great idea to lean into. It gave me vibes of The Wire — learning throughout the first season that there’s different flavours of bad guy, and then you get that satisfaction of watching your favourite drug dealers against the one that had absolutely proven himself to be a meritless sociopath.

"That idea of team ups where it’s not as simple, as saccharine as, ‘I’ll put on a white hat, you put on a white hat. Let’s go after the guy with black hat.’”

Rick and Morty. Adult Swim

Read more:

Season 7 was confirmed back in August, with the official description for the new batch of episodes reading: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever.

"It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

The description for the sixth episode, which is set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday 19th November, reads: “Gotta keep those receipts, dawg."

Rick and Morty season 7 is releasing weekly on E4. Season 6 is available now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe nowand celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.