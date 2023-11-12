Roiland has denied the claims against him and the domestic abuse charges against him have since been dropped, citing insufficient evidence.

In October, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden were unveiled as the new voice actors for Rick and Morty.

Asked if there was ever a point when he was concerned the show would be over, Harmon exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Like every point, yeah. Yeah, even before [finding new voice actors] became the biggest issue.

"I mean, it's funny because no show among its peers has ever been so secure as getting that 70 episode order.

"But there's never been a normal day in this show's life. And it's almost like the show somehow generates around it reasons to be alarmed because it misses the days of near cancellation."

Producer Scott Marder added: "I'm really grateful that we were able to weather the storm of finding new voices for the two main characters, because that was just like nothing that I ever imagined any show would have to really have to deal with.

"So I'm thrilled to be on the other side of that. And I feel like we have two guys that can keep the continuity that, like, an incoming fan can just jump in and not necessarily even know that anything's changed. I'm very proud of that.

Rick, Summer, Morty, Jerry and Beth in Rick and Morty season 6. Adult Swim

"The show always presents a lot of behind the scenes hurdles, and I'm hoping we're over most of them. So we can get to the point of just making the show itself."

He added: "It's all been very challenging, I was certainly never gonna let the show die. We're writing season 9, we had way too much quality work down the pipe that I would have never let go away. Because I'm so proud of what people even get to see in season 7."

