Although much has been kept under wraps, we know that Lower Decks stars Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler) and Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner) will join our heroes on the Enterprise for an epic adventure, with Rebecca Romijn (Number One) revealing that the two actors improvised their way through the episode.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she revealed: "It was a blast! We had so much fun making it. Having Jonathan Frakes there to direct it, who's so great with comedy and knows our show, the whole Trek world so well inside and out. Having Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid with their backgrounds in improv coming onto our set and just elevating the material, really playing with it and never doing the same thing twice.

"We really learn our dialogue verbatim, we're sticklers for words and because they have these backgrounds in improv, they came and played with it. It was inspiring watching them work, really fun."

Tawny Newsome as Mariner and Jack Quaid as Boimler in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Fans got their first glimpse at the long-awaited crossover in the Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer, with Quaid and Newsome popping up on the Enterprise and exclaiming: "Surprise!"

Just how they got there and what role they'll play remains to be seen, but we can't wait.

Plus, fans could be in for more crossovers in future, with Strange New Worlds showrunner Akiva Goldsman not ruling the possibility out.

He told SFX magazine: “I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that."

Goldsman continued: “I think our rule is always it can’t just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don’t love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling get. Of which I think there are many.”

