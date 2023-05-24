A new trailer for season 2 of Strange New Worlds has been released, teasing a whole new set of adventures of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and co on board the Enterprise.

The crossover between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks has suddenly got a whole lot more real now we've seen it on screen!

Plus - who should turn up? Only Lower Decks' Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid).

The pair, who fans will be used to seeing in animated form, cropped up in the trailer, to tell the crew: "Surprise!"

Teeing up the crossover even more, Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is heard telling the crew: "Do you know the odds of all of us being here at this time? It's improbable and yet here we are, together."

Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman previously teased that he's not opposed to more crossovers in the future either.

He told SFX: “I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that."

He continued: “I think our rule is always it can’t just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don’t love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling get. Of which I think there are many.”

News of the "mind-bending" crossover was revealed at San Diego Comic Con last year.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will return to Paramount Plus on 15th June.Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

